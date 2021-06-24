Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Skip Barber Race Series: A solid foundation

By Steve Nickless
racer.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkip Barber, American racing great in the 1960s and early 1970s, didn’t invent race driver school-backed race series, but the Formula 1/F5000 driver did greatly improve the breed: Beginning in 1976, the Skip Barber Race Series brought state-of-the-art single-seaters, advanced teaching methods and well-credentialed coaches to some of North America’s finest race tracks, propelling a long string of winners into the pro ranks over a four-decade span.

racer.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Racing#Race Car Driver#American#Formula#Sbrs#Sonoma Raceway#Time#Skipbarber Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportsracer.com

Chastain defends teammate assist, angers Kyle Busch

While Ross Chastain felt he did nothing but give his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, Kurt Busch, the preferred lane, the other Busch, Kyle, was displeased with how the end of the Quaker State 400 played out. Kurt Busch scored the win after overtaking Kyle Busch with 23 laps to go....
MotorsportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Cindric wins 4th Xfinity Series race of season at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Austin Cindric won his fourth Xfinity Series race of the season, holding off a hard-charging Ty Gibbs on a Sunday full of big hits at Pocono Raceway. Cindric, the reigning champion in NASCAR’s second-tier series, won the season opener at Daytona and added victories at Phoenix and Dover to grab the points lead. The 22-year-old Cindric has this final season before a scheduled move next year to Cup to drive for Wood Brothers Racing.
Charlotte, NCSalisbury Post

Bandolero Racing: Carson Cauble in Summer Shootout Series

Local Bandolero racer Carson Cauble is competing in the Summer Shootout Series that is under way on the quarter-mile track at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Races are held on Tuesday nights at 6. Spectators are allowed. Cauble, who started racing last year, placed second in two Thursday Thunder Rookie Bandolero races...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Rush Rally Origins: The new title in the Rally Racing series is announced

The Rush Rally series over the years has gained a lot of popularity for realistic and fun-filled racing gameplay. And now, Brownmonster has announced Rush Rally Origins, the next title in the popular Rush Rally series. This racing game will be coming soon to iOS and Android devices. The racing game shifts the series back to a classic graphics style which also includes the high-end visuals from Rush Rally 3’s engine.
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Trackhouse Racing's Vision Now Has a Foundation after Ganassi Deal

From the moment Justin Marks launched Trackhouse Racing last summer, the 40-year-old entrepreneur and racer turned his attention to acquiring at least two ownership charters to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series. Long term, his vision could not be implemented without them, and Marks spent countless hours every day working...
Chattanooga, TNchattanoogapulse.com

The Austin Hatcher Foundation To Sell WX10 Race Car

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is selling its West Race Car WX10. The WX10 race car was donated to AHFPC by long-time donor, Robby Card, and is now being offered on a bill of sale in Chattanooga, Tenn. with a low-profile floor jack and a spare set of wheels and tires. Proceeds from the sale will go directly to the foundation to provide services for children and families that have been impacted by pediatric cancer.
MotorsportsFOX Sports

Road America eagerly awaits first Cup Series race since 1956

Road America owns a reputation as one of the nation’s foremost road courses yet hasn't hosted NASCAR's premier Cup Series since the 1950s. That changes on the Fourth of July in a coup for a Wisconsin track that bills itself as “America’s national park of speed” but until this year couldn’t land a Cup date. NASCAR drivers can’t wait for the opportunity to race Sunday at Elkhart Lake.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Elko Speedway

After being sidelined from competition for 13 weeks, Gray will make his second ARCA Menards Series start of the season on Saturday night at Elko (Minn.) Speedway. His last race with the national series was at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in March where he finished ninth. The Ford Performance driver also...
Wisconsin State977rocks.com

NASCAR Cup Series to Race in Wisconsin on Sunday

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to action on Sunday, as drivers take to the Road America course in Elkhart, Wisconsin. This weekend’s race is the first time that the Cup Series has raced at the road course since 1956. You can catch all of Sunday’s action, starting with pre-race...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Monza ELMS: Panis Racing beats United Autosports for maiden win

The first part of the race was an all-out battle between championship contenders G-Drive Racing, Team WRT and United Autosports with reigning champion Phil Hanson in the sole United car - after a positive COVID-19 test for Job van Uitert forced the withdrawal of the sister #32 machine - taking the lead from the pole-sitting #26 G-Drive car driven by Roman Rusinov just before the first pitstops.
New York City, NYracer.com

Cassidy takes pole for New York E-Prix Race 1

Nick Cassidy of Envision Virgin Racing secured the second pole position of his rookie season in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, setting the benchmark in qualifying ahead for Saturday afternoon’s ABB New York City E-Prix. The New Zealander bested Jean-Eric Vergne (DS Techeetah) by 0.161s, with Alex Lynn (Mahindra Racing) taking third.
Motorsportsracer.com

VIDEO: Goodwood Festival of Speed Friday highlights

The first all action day of the Festival of Speed Presented by Mastercard was full of action. Friday saw the first rounds of Driftkhana — FOS’ new form of motorsport mixing sprint and drifting, created at Goodwood SpeedWeek — practice for the Timed Shootout on Sunday, F1 cars on the hill and more supercars than you can shake a stick at.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

United Autosports down to one LMP2 car for Monza ELMS round

The team has been forced to pull the #32 Oreca 07 shared by van Uitert, Nico Jamin and Manuel Maldonado, leaving it with just the sister #22 car of Jonathan Aberdein, Tom Gamble and Phil Hanson in the top class and its two entries in the LMP3 category. United revealed...
Motorsportsracer.com

Day 1 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca belongs to Gagne

Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha’s Jake Gagne had a normal Jake Gagne day on Friday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Go fast, earn provisional pole, get ready for tomorrow’s first of two HONOS Superbike races in the MotoAmerica GEICO Motorcycle Superbike Speedfest at Monterey. Gagne lapped at 1:24.371 in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy