Skip Barber Race Series: A solid foundation

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is selling its West Race Car WX10. The WX10 race car was donated to AHFPC by long-time donor, Robby Card, and is now being offered on a bill of sale in Chattanooga, Tenn. with a low-profile floor jack and a spare set of wheels and tires. Proceeds from the sale will go directly to the foundation to provide services for children and families that have been impacted by pediatric cancer.