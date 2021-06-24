Skip Barber Race Series: A solid foundation
Skip Barber, American racing great in the 1960s and early 1970s, didn’t invent race driver school-backed race series, but the Formula 1/F5000 driver did greatly improve the breed: Beginning in 1976, the Skip Barber Race Series brought state-of-the-art single-seaters, advanced teaching methods and well-credentialed coaches to some of North America’s finest race tracks, propelling a long string of winners into the pro ranks over a four-decade span.racer.com