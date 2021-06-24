Young Parents Killed By Gang Of Men After Being Dragged From Vehicle Following Traffic Incident

A Chicago couple was killed last week after they were dragged out of their car and shot to death after a traffic incident. Gyovanny Arzuaga, 24, and Yasmin Perez, 23, the mother of their two children, were dragged from their vehicle by four men shortly after the Saturday night's Puerto Rican Day Parade, Chicago’s WGN9 reports. The couple was attacked following a minor collision; the entire incident was captured on video.