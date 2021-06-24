WHS seniors end career with championship

Minnesota redshirt-sophomore Jason Williamson, who was the workhorse running back of Owatonna's back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018, has left the program after medically retiring. The NCAA has granted Minnesota's 2018 Mr. Football a Medical Exemption, which is also beneficial for Minnesota because as it does not count towards their total scholarship limit, and it allows him to continue to pursue his education while the Gophers are free to sign another student-athlete in his place. Williamson, posted the following message to his Twitter page on Thursday, July 8, "Since I was a little kid it was always my dream to play college football in MN. I am so thankful for being able to have the opportunity by Coach Fleck and all the coaches and staff to be able to live out my dream for how long I did, But unfortunate injuries and many surgeries in the last 2 years I have decided to medically retire. Football has given me the most memorable moments in my life and I have made lifelong friends playing the greatest sport ever created. I want to thank everyone who has supported me so much throughout my athletic career and shown me so much love throughout the years. I will continue my academics at the University of Minnesota and get my degree in Business Marketing. I will continue to apply everything that football has taught me and all of the lessons that have molded me into the man I am today. THANK YOU EVERYONE!! Row the Boat, Ski-U-Mah, Go Gophers!"