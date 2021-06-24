Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

WHS seniors end career with championship

By Pomeroy Daily Sentinel
The Daily Sentinel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A 27-game winning streak to go out on. Wahama’s Class A champion softball team will have to say farewell to three seniors from this year’s squad, Emma Gibbs, Deborah Miller and Victoria VanMatre. Following the 5-3 victory over Ritchie County in the Class A softball state...

www.mydailysentinel.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Volleyball#Hitting Streak#Whs#The Red And White#The Lady Falcons#Covid#Lady Falcons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAAt The Hive

LaMelo Ball wins ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has won an ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete. Ball’s ESPY fill fit nicely in his trophy case right next to the NBA Rookie of the Year trophy he was awarded last month. Ball beat out NFL rookies Justin Herbert and Chase Young and 2020 WNBA...
Broken Bow, NESand Hills Express

Bow Juniors Stay Undefeated and Seniors Win a Thriller to Advance to League Championship

The Broken Bow American Legion juniors and seniors hosted Cozad Tuesday night for a doubleheader at Paul Brown Field. The Bow juniors continued their winning ways with a 16-2 win in five innings. Bow jumped out early scoring 6 runs in the first, 5 in the second, and 5 more in the third. Brice Chaplin was 2 for 4 including a double and drove in two. Eli Coble had a triple and 3 runs scored. Austin Harvey was the winning pitcher going 2 and 2/3 innings giving up 2 runs on 2 hits and struck out 2. Nick Shada and Owen Hartman combined for 2 and 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. The juniors moved their overall record to a perfect 18-0.
San Diego, CAthestarnews.com

Cougars, Barons end season with SoCal regional championships

The San Ysidro Cougars proved there was life after Mikey Williams, and in a big way. Williams, who transferred to a school in North Carolina after the COVID-19 pandemic had shut down youth sports in California, was the celebrity factor in the Cougars’ drive to win the 2019 San Diego Section Division III championship.
Cook County, ILChicago Tribune

Naperville North senior Dane Tsao’s wrestling season, and high school career, come to satisfying end at IWCOA state meet: ‘I’m grateful.’

Naperville North senior Dane Tsao’s last two seasons of high school sports presented one challenge after another. After the Illinois High School Association shortened the football season to a six-game schedule and moved it to March and April, three of the Huskies’ games were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. The IHSA also ruled out a state meet in wrestling, which began right after football ended in April in the IHSA’s revamped calendar.
De Pere, WIgopresstimes.com

De Pere’s Staniske ends career at UWO on top

OSHKOSH – Hunter Staniske has always been a good hitter and worked on his craft. But what he did this past season – his last on the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh (UWO) baseball team – was off the charts. The De Pere native finished second in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference...
Cuyahoga County, OHnorthroyaltonathletics.com

Royalton Recorder – Kelley Ends NR Softball Career With Honors

North Royalton Senior Softball Player Emma Kelley wrapped up her Lady Bears career by being named Honorable Mention All-Cuyahoga County by the Cuyahoga County Softball Coaches Association. A four-year letter winner, Emma was an instrumental piece of the success that the Lady Bears enjoyed during her career. Except when COVID...
Stillwater, MNpresspubs.com

Pratt’s legendary Stillwater career ends

Alexis Pratt closed out a prodigious career as a Stillwater High School athlete at the state track meet on Saturday, June 19. Pratt placed second in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes, after winning both in the Section 4AA meet. She earned her seventh and eighth state sprint medals and her two highest individual finishes.
BaseballRapid City Journal

Chadron Seniors top Gordon to end losing skid

Wyoming teams were tough on Chadron’s First National Bank-Omaha Seniors last week, but they overwhelmed Gordon 9-1 in a game played at fabulous Modisett Park in Rushville last Friday night. After visiting Sidney on Tuesday night this week, the Nationals are due to host Alliance tonight (Wednesday) at Maurice Horse...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

WHS Shotgun Team hits the target at state shoot

The Waxahachie Indians Shotgun Team competed at the Texas State Championship. Nationals will take place the second week in July. Olin Galloway — 3rd Trap men Intermediate Advanced. Madison Alexander — 3rd sporting clays ladies Intermediate Advanced. Squad Awards:. Intermediate Advanced Men. 2nd place squad sporting clays — Olin Galloway,...
Minnesota StateSentinel

Larson ends HS career on podium

True dedication. After years of working hard through setbacks, Martin County West’s Makena Larson grabbed her second state medal during the Minnesota State High School League’s 2021 state Track & Field meet. “I was hoping to do better than I did two years ago, which I did by four places,”...
Broken Bow, NESand Hills Express

Broken Bow to Face Central City for Mid Nebraska League Seniors Championship

Broken Bow now knows its opponent for the Mid Nebraska League American Legion Seniors championship. Broken Bow will travel to Central City to play for the title on Wednesday. Central City captured the East Division title with a doubleheader sweep of St. Paul on Monday night. Broken Bow captured the west division title last week with their win against Cozad. Wednesday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Central City. The game will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and on the web at kbbn.com.
Whitehall, MTwhitehallledger.com

WHS Athletic Hall of Fame Announces Induction Ceremony

The Whitehall High School Athletic Hall of Fame will hold their semi-annual induction ceremony on Saturday, July 24th at 3:00 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Gym at Whitehall High School. Doors open at 2:45pm and the program begins at 3pm. Cookies and drinks will be served. There will be no entry cost but donations are appreciated.
Monroe County, MIMonroe Evening News

Corey Green sees no end to football career at age of 42

Corey Green celebrates his 42nd birthday today. That’s not old by any means – except if you are playing semi-pro football. Green is by far the oldest member of the Southeast Michigan Red Storm. His teammates give him some grief about that. But that doesn’t bother Green. He is more...
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

The Afterlife: When a Swimming Career Comes to An End

The Afterlife: When a Swimming Career Comes to An End. Now. It’s a word, a concept, that many athletes in general, but swimmers especially, understand well. Being present in their training, honing not only their bodies but also their minds, to be the best and most sharp that they can be. Racing a meet not only physically but mentally. Learning to let go of the voices of doubt, drowning them, and instead only listen to and win on instinct. In order to succeed, a swimmer must live in the moment.
College Sportssteelecountytimes.com

BREAKING SPORTS: FORMER HUSKIES STANDOUT’S FOOTBALL CAREER ENDS

Minnesota redshirt-sophomore Jason Williamson, who was the workhorse running back of Owatonna's back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018, has left the program after medically retiring. The NCAA has granted Minnesota's 2018 Mr. Football a Medical Exemption, which is also beneficial for Minnesota because as it does not count towards their total scholarship limit, and it allows him to continue to pursue his education while the Gophers are free to sign another student-athlete in his place. Williamson, posted the following message to his Twitter page on Thursday, July 8, "Since I was a little kid it was always my dream to play college football in MN. I am so thankful for being able to have the opportunity by Coach Fleck and all the coaches and staff to be able to live out my dream for how long I did, But unfortunate injuries and many surgeries in the last 2 years I have decided to medically retire. Football has given me the most memorable moments in my life and I have made lifelong friends playing the greatest sport ever created. I want to thank everyone who has supported me so much throughout my athletic career and shown me so much love throughout the years. I will continue my academics at the University of Minnesota and get my degree in Business Marketing. I will continue to apply everything that football has taught me and all of the lessons that have molded me into the man I am today. THANK YOU EVERYONE!! Row the Boat, Ski-U-Mah, Go Gophers!"
NBAraleighnews.net

Draft Roundup: Scotty Pippen Jr. returning to Vandy

Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has decided to return for his junior season after exploring his options for the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft. Pippen announced his decision late Wednesday night on social media under the heading, "Nashville, I'm back." "After testing the waters of the NBA Draft process, I have...
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

Miles McBride 2021 NBA Draft Profile

The 2021 NBA Draft will be an important event for teams to build for their future. Here is the Miles McBride 2021 NBA Draft Profile. 2020-21 stats: 15.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.3 blocks, 1.9 steals, 43.1% FG, 41.4% 3PT, 81.3% FT. McBride started off as a role player...

Comments / 0

Community Policy