Steelers Release Longtime Starter David DeCastro Ahead Of Training Camp

102.5 WDVE
102.5 WDVE
 18 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released veteran offensive guard David DeCastro, a mainstay on their offensive line for several seasons. "David was without a doubt one of the premier offensive linemen during his time with us," said General Manager and Vice President Kevin Colbert said in a statement on Steelers.com. "He helped us win a lot of football games, but it was David's consistency, reliability and professionalism that stood out more than anything else. We wish him the best moving forward in his career."

102.5 WDVE

102.5 WDVE

Pittsburgh, PA
