Steelers Release Longtime Starter David DeCastro Ahead Of Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released veteran offensive guard David DeCastro, a mainstay on their offensive line for several seasons. "David was without a doubt one of the premier offensive linemen during his time with us," said General Manager and Vice President Kevin Colbert said in a statement on Steelers.com. "He helped us win a lot of football games, but it was David's consistency, reliability and professionalism that stood out more than anything else. We wish him the best moving forward in his career."