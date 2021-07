CONVERSE, Texas — Converse Judson is going to have great talent on the football field every year. History tells us that and there’s a reason they are one of the winningest programs in the state. In recent years, the Rockets have produced NFL players like Tre Flowers and Alton Robinson. They also have alums that are some of the best college players in the country and soon-to-be NFL Draft picks, including guys like DeMarvin Leal at Texas A&M, along with Sincere McCormick and Rashad Wisdom at UTSA. The next in line to be a big time prospect might be junior receiver Anthony Evans.