Roger Daltrey Cancels U.S. Solo Tour Due to Travel ‘Uncertainty’
The Who singer Roger Daltrey has canceled a U.S. solo tour planned for August and September. "When I booked these shows several months ago, I was confident that things would be back to normal by August, but due to the uncertainty of the current travel situation and the challenges for a [U.K.] act to be able to perform in the [U.S.], I have reluctantly decided to cancel the shows," Daltrey wrote on Facebook.classicrock1051.com
