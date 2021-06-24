Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Roger Daltrey Cancels U.S. Solo Tour Due to Travel ‘Uncertainty’

By Ryan Reed
Posted by 
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Who singer Roger Daltrey has canceled a U.S. solo tour planned for August and September. "When I booked these shows several months ago, I was confident that things would be back to normal by August, but due to the uncertainty of the current travel situation and the challenges for a [U.K.] act to be able to perform in the [U.S.], I have reluctantly decided to cancel the shows," Daltrey wrote on Facebook.

classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Daltrey
Person
Pete Townshend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Record Store Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Travel
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesudiscovermusic.com

Roger Daltrey Opens A Different Type Of Shed Near His Sussex Home

The sheds that Roger Daltrey is familiar with as frontman of The Who are the concert arenas often referred to by that slang name that he has played so often. But now he has opened a new community shed in the town of Mayfield in East Sussex, less than ten miles from his longtime home in Burwash.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Adele Spotted Out Shopping With Rumored Boyfriend Skepta

Adele and Skepta reignited romance rumors after they were spotted shopping at the Cabazon Outlets. Page Six reported the singer was seen shopping in the Prada store with the UK rapper that she said she wasn’t dating. “She was sitting watching him while he was picking sweaters, pants, trying on...
Worldgetindianews.com

Tiktok Star Caitlyn Cause Of Death: Australian TikTok star Caitlyn dies at 19, Last & Final Video Explained

A Tik Tok star whose name is Caitlyn Loane has died at the young age of 19. He was an emerging who was getting lots of attention from the public. Her Tik Tok videos were hugely viral on the platform. She spent most of her time on the platform making videos. She had a huge base who adore her so much. Today, this is the saddest news on social media. She had a massive fan following on her social media handles. He was the most inspired and courageous woman. Her death is a big loss to his family. Her fans are in grief after knowing about her sudden death.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

HEART's ANN WILSON Announces August 2021 U.S. Solo Tour Dates

HEART's Ann Wilson will embark on a short solo tour in August. The trek will kick off on August 14 in Alexandria, Virginia and will include dates in Maryland, New Jersey, New York and New Hampshire, before wrapping up with a two-night stand at City Winery New York City. Wilson's...
WorldAUTOCAR.co.uk

2021 Australian F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to travel rules

The Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled due to the ongoing effects of the global pandemic. The news also affects the Australian round of the MotoGP world championship. This is the second year in a row that the Melbourne GP has been cancelled. It had been scheduled to open this year’s F1 championship, only to be postponed to 19-21 November because of tight border restrictions.
Worldgoworldtravel.com

Tips for Solo Travel in Sydney, Australia

Editor’s Note: Australia has current travel restrictions for international visitors. Please check before booking. We share travel destinations, products and activities we recommend. If you make a purchase using a link on our site, we may earn a commission. Before the borders shut down and travel halted. Before the pandemic...
TravelWashington Post

Will the return of foreign travel result in a spate of U.S. cancellations?

As a travel adviser in Virginia, Damian McCabe frequently books multiple trips for her clients. However, usually, they are spread throughout the year, not over the same handful of days. In these uncertain times, some travelers are finding comfort in booking two trips for the same time frame: One they...
WorldTravel Weekly

Australia sailings cancelled until December amid ‘uncertainty’ over cruise return

Two Carnival Corporation brands have extended the cancellation of sailings in Australia almost until Christmas due to ongoing uncertainty over the resumption of cruises. Princess Cruises is cancelling cruises in and out of Australia until December 19 while P&O Cruises Australia is extending its suspension of operations through to December 17.
Saint Petersburg, FLmetalinsider.net

Myles Kennedy announces U.S 2021 solo tour dates

Alter Bridge/Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators singer Myles Kennedy will be hitting the road this September on a solo trek. The tour is scheduled to kick off on September 7th in St. Petersburg, FL and will run through October 2nd in Baltimore, MD. Tyler Bryant will be supporting the run.
Musicmusicfestnews.com

Warren Haynes Begins Brief Solo Tour Tuesday

There are several musicians who could rightfully be regarded as the hardest-working men in show business. Warren Haynes, guitarist and vocalist for Gov’t Mule, is certainly one of those. The Mule will be back on the road August 25 and will play a pair of dates before jumping on the Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson and Family, Sturgill Simpson, and Margo Price for 11 dates.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Fairport's Cropredy Convention cancelled over uncertainty

Fairport's Cropredy Convention is the latest festival to be cancelled due to uncertainties about Covid restrictions. The folk festival, which was also cancelled in 2020, was scheduled to take place from 12 to 14 August. Festival director Gareth Williams said its future could have been in "serious jeopardy" if it...
Economyatlanticcitynews.net

Hotels across Australia losing staff due to volatility, uncertainty

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Hotels in Sydney, Australia's largest city, have plunged below twp percent in the wake of a current three-week lockdown. Accommodation hotels that are already struggling to recruit staff with migration and backpacker arrivals curtailed are now seeing staff abandon the industry as many have been stood down, again.
SportsDemocrat-Herald

Will the Olympics be canceled due to Japanese state of emergency?

LOS ANGELES — With COVID-19 cases hitting a two-month high in Tokyo, it comes as no surprise the Japanese government is expected to declare a new state of emergency that will run through the upcoming Summer Olympics. It seems unlikely the new edict would stop the massive international competition from...
Books & LiteratureGreatist

Female Solo Travel: 10 Books to Inspire Wanderlust

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. This article originally appeared on December 14, 2020, on our sister site, Lonely Planet. Some info may have been updated to be more current.
Lifestylehoustonmirror.com

Why Is It Good To Be A Solo Traveler-

Traveling with other people is wonderful, and it's something that everyone should experience at least once in their life. However, not everyone is comfortable traveling with others, and they would much rather be on their own. This might seem frightening at first, and it might even put you off the idea of travel, but it shouldn't. If you are happier in your own company and you are more introverted than extroverted, you can still have the most wonderful adventure. Read on to find out why being a solo traveler is great.
Charities1029thebuzz.com

Flashback: ‘Live Aid’ Concerts Raise $140 Mil For African Relief

It was 36 years ago today (July 13th, 1985) that the Live Aid concerts took place in Philadelphia's JFK Stadium and London's Wembley Stadium. The mammoth fundraising shows were organized by then-Boomtown Rats frontman Bob Geldof, who began the music industry's efforts to fight famine in Africa with Band Aid's “Do They Know It's Christmas” all-star single in 1984.
Davenport, IArcreader.com

Gordon Lightfoot, July 19

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA. After a pair of unanticipated re-schedulings, a bona-fide folk-rock legend makes his eagerly awaited return to Davenport's Adler Theatre on July 19, with the Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot performing from a repertoire that dates back more than 50 years and boasts such iconic chart-topping hits as “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Sundown,” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy