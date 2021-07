Hello, so I was installing android x86 and I installed it through my USB after pressing fn+12 then after it would prompt me to format something forgot what I canceled the format I think. Now everytime I turn on my PC I get redirected to Trusted Grub 1.1.5. These are the screens I get the top one is after turning on my PC and the second one is pressing enter on Android-x86 8.1. I don't know what to do to fix this problem I was just wanna be able to launch windows 10 again.