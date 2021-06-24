Cancel
National Weather Service issues ‘Excessive Heat Watch’ for this weekend

Waterland Blog
Waterland Blog
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r7dcN_0aeThKtx00

The National Weather Service has issued an “Excessive Heat Watch” for the region, starting Friday afternoon, June 25, through Monday evening, June 28, 2021.

“Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon highs in the 90s and near 100 possible Saturday through Monday,” prognosticators said.

Sunday is predicted to be the hottest – “Sunny and hot, with a high near 101”! The all-time high at Sea-Tac Airport was 103 on July 29, 2009.

Experts say that we are about to experience an “historic” regional heatwave, which will break both daily and all-time temperature records.

And this heatwave is made even more unusual by its timing, occurring far earlier than most previous major extreme-warmth periods of the past.

NORMANDY PARK COOLING CENTER OPEN

With temps this weekend forecasted to reach upwards of 100 degrees, the City will open up its Council Chambers as a cooling center on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. ?This will provide a cooling location to anyone who’s situation may become challenging otherwise.”

Excessive Heat Watch

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

405 AM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

WAZ503-504-506-507-509-511-512-555-556-558-559-567>569-242315-

/O.CON.KSEW.EH.A.0001.210625T2100Z-210629T0400Z/

Western Whatcom County-Southwest Interior-Western Skagit County-

Everett and Vicinity-Tacoma Area-Hood Canal Area-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Bellevue and Vicinity-Seattle and Vicinity-Bremerton and Vicinity-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater,

Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, Burlington, Everett,

Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, Tacoma, Shelton, Montesano, Elma,

McCleary, Covington-Sawyer-w, Maple Valley, Monroe,

Prairie Ridge, Enumclaw, Bonney Lake, Woodinville, Redmond,

Kirkland, Bothell, Kenmore, Newport Hills, Sahalee, Pine Lake,

Seattle, Bremerton, Silverdale, Concrete, Lyman, Hamilton,

Darrington, and Morton

405 AM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH MONDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon highs in the

90s and near 100 possible Saturday through Monday.

* WHERE…Much of Western Washington.

* WHEN…From Friday afternoon through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Unusually hot weather over much of Western Washington

will significantly increase the potential for heat related

illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in

outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight lows during this time frame will

only cool off into the 60s and lower 70s and thus will not

offer much in the way of cooling.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-

conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Detailed 7-Day Forecast:

  • Thursday Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
  • Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
  • Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
  • Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 67. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
  • Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
  • Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 70.
  • Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.
  • Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 72.
  • Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
  • Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
  • Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
  • Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
  • Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Stay cool, Des Moines!

Waterland Blog

Waterland Blog

Des Moines, WA
Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Des Moines, WA

 https://waterlandblog.com
