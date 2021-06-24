Roundtable Discussion: Addressing Management of Patients with Metastatic CRPC Following Frontline Treatments
Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight June 2021: Solid Tumors. David I. Quinn, MD, PhD, MBBS leads a discussion on treatment for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer following frontline treatment.