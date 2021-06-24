Roundtable Discussion: Addressing Management of Patients with Metastatic CRPC Following Frontline Treatments

Front Immunol. 2021 Jun 18;12:634741. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.634741. eCollection 2021. Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) have changed the treatment paradigm of metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), a dominant type of bladder cancer (BC). Previous studies have shown an association between gene mutations in the DNA damage response (DDR) pathway and the immunotherapy response in mUC but have neglected the effect of the activation level of the DDR pathway on the ICI response in mUC. A published immunotherapy cohort with genome, transcriptome and survival data for 348 mUC patients was used. An external cohort (The Cancer Genome Atlas Bladder Cancer) and the GSE78220 cohort were used for validation. The activation level of the DDR pathway was quantified using single-sample gene set enrichment analysis (ssGSEA). Further analysis on the genome, immunogenicity, and the immune microenvironment was conducted using the DDR ssGSEA enrichment score-high (DSSH) group and the DDR ssGSEA enrichment score-low (DSSL) group. In the mUC cohorts, the DSSH group was associated with longer overall survival times (P=0.026; Hazard ratio=0.67; 95%CI: 0.46-0.95). The DSSH group was also associated with higher tumor mutation burden, neoantigen load, immune-activated cell patterns, and immune-related gene expression levels. The GSEA results indicated an immune activation state in DSSH group, which correlated with a down-regulation in the transforming growth factor β receptor signaling pathway. Our study suggests that the activation level of the DDR pathway may be a novel predictive marker for immunotherapy efficacy in patients with mUC.