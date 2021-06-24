Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

goLance Recognized As "Virtual Remote Co-working Platform of the Year" By RemoteTech Breakthrough

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Remote Technology Industry. RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe, today announced that goLance, an online freelance marketplace with more than 600,000 global users, has been selected as winner of the “Virtual Remote Co-working Platform of the Year” award in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program.

www.mysanantonio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Co Working#Work Diary#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
HealthThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Working remotely works for some but not all employees

When businesses shut down at the outset of the pandemic last March, many owners found themselves facing the challenge of how to continue operating after sending their employees home. Now, the challenge is bringing employees safely back and adjusting to the evolving post-COVID workplace. At Precision Spine Inc., a medical...
Cell Phonesfinextra.com

Certegy launches Virtual Terminal platform

Certegy, a leading ACH payments and risk management company, today announced the launch of its new Virtual Terminal platform, allowing both in-store and mobile merchants to process paper checks and ACH transactions. Virtual Terminal provides merchants with the option to leverage either a web browser or mobile device to serve...
Wichita, KSbirminghamnews.net

RedGuard Launches Virtual Remote Tours for Customer Convenience

WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / RedGuard, the leading producer of blast-resistant buildings to the oil and gas industry, has announced the launch of virtual tours of their production and fabrication centers. This customer-centric innovation uses the same technology employed by many real estate companies, with the ability to see a 360-degree view of each area, a bird's eye view of the facility, and videos with key company personnel.
Softwaretalentculture.com

Tech, HR, and the Future of Remote Work

Remote work is here to stay. In light of estimates that around a quarter of Americans will be working from home in 2021, human resource departments have to be aware of the tech and trends that can support these workers. For every able business, offering remote work brings certain benefits. With indicators that remote work leads to increased happiness and productivity, providing these options to workers has become not just a perk but a necessity. As companies adapt their remote work policies, HR departments need the tech and solutions to take them successfully through the future of remote work. Here’s what you should know about the advancing working world. And the means to promote remote worker success for years to come.
Internetmakeuseof.com

What Is Gather? The Virtual Meetup Platform Explained

Socializing online is a part of life now, boosting demand for a range of platforms so that different people can enjoy their virtual meetups. Gather is an especially interesting option as it combines fun 2D animation with modern functionality. Here’s a brief introduction into what Gather is and why you...
BusinessBevNET.com

DTC Platform Speakeasy Co. Hits Company Milestone With 250 Brands On Platform

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Speakeasy Co., the leading integrated DTC solution for beverage alcohol brands which enables brands the ability to sell direct-to-consumer while remaining three-tier compliant, is proud to announce that as of July they will be servicing 250 distinct beverage alcohol brands on their platform. Speakeasy Co. is...
Technologyverdictfoodservice.com

Lindsay unveils cloud-based remote asset monitoring platform

Concept: Lindsay has rolled out a cloud-based remote asset monitoring platform RoadConnect for the transportation industry. The platform provides Departments of Transportation (DOTs) with a single-source solution for maintaining and monitoring key road and highway assets such as crash cushions, guardrails, end terminals, utility poles and bridge structures virtually. Nature...
Economyaithority.com

Volusion Partners With Avalara To Automate Tax Compliance

Volusion, an Austin-based provider of ecommerce services for online businesses, announced Wednesday that they have partnered with Avalara a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes. Volusion is now part of Avalara’s “Certified for AvaTax” program, which features integrations that perform at the highest level to...
Businessaithority.com

Shift Technology Recognized As The Winner Of 2021 Microsoft France Industry Award Partner Of The Year

Company Also Named A Finalist For The 2021 Microsoft Financial Services Award Partner Of The Year. Shift Technology, a provider of AI-driven decision automation and optimization solutions for the global insurance industry, announced it has won the France Industry, and been named a finalist for the Financial Services, 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
Softwaredevops.com

4 Ways to Manage Up for Automation

IT decision-makers understand how important a role process automation can play in a post-pandemic recovery. In a recent survey, 68% of these leaders said remote work caused key business processes in their organizations to break down. In the same survey, 97% described process automation as being vital to digital transformation and an important factor in achieving business outcomes.
Softwareaithority.com

Exela Technologies Expands Its Offering Of Robotic Process Automation With Intelligent Document Processing

Exela Technologies, Inc. a global business process automation (BPA) leader, expands its offering in AI-enabled automation in the BPA space with Intelligent Document Processing (“IDP”) combined with its robotic process automation platform (“EON”). This industry leading automation solution is deployed in the healthcare and public sector and further cements Exela as one of the leaders in the industry.
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

Exela Technologies (XELA) Expands its Offering of Robotic Process Automation with Intelligent Document Processing

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation (BPA) leader, today expands its offering in AI-enabled automation in the BPA space with Intelligent Document Processing (“IDP”) combined with its robotic process automation platform (“EON”). This industry leading automation solution is deployed in the healthcare and public sector and further cements Exela as one of the leaders in the industry.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Futuris Company Completes Acquisition of Health HR Inc.

Acquisition Marks Entrance Into Medical Staffing Vertical. FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, has successfully completed the acquisition of Health HR Inc. Health HR (HHR) is a South Florida...
Softwareaithority.com

HCSS Launches Management Consulting Team To Solve Complex Utility Industry Business Problems

Integrated Software, Data Management & Business Solutions to Maximize ROI. HCSS, a leading provider of innovative solutions that help heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, announces a new Management Consulting team focused on helping utilities and utility contractors improve and manage their operations. The Management Consulting organization provides HCSS integrated software, data management, and business solutions tailored to utilities’ unique challenges and strategies.
EconomyMySanAntonio

The New Agency Model: Adapt or Die

The business world has had it with creative agencies. Traditional creative agencies, anyway. For decades, recruiting an agency to launch a campaign or help with social media wasn’t just a task it was an experience. Initial agency pitches could go on for hours, with fancy slide presentations promising endless success and various swag given out at the end to seal the deal.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Zego Mobile Doorman Elevates the Resident Experience With All-New Suite of Solutions Available Across The Renter Lifecycle

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Zego™ (Powered by PayLease), the property technology company that helps operators modernize their resident experience and boost retention, today unveiled a host of new functionalities for its Zego Mobile Doorman product to further enhance the resident experience for its customers. From onboarding new residents...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Intelice Solutions Celebrates 25 Years Providing Exceptional IT Services In The DC Metro Area

FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. In 1996, Intelice, then called Gallahan and Associates, set out with a vision to provide network support for their 53 customers, primarily contractors at the time. Over the course of 25 years, Intelice’s vision has become a reality. Starting from a small breakout group, Intelice has grown into an industry leader for IT services across the DC-Metro area, North America, and globally.
Softwarefoodlogistics.com

Ekhhosoft Debuts New Cloud-Based Operational Performance Management Software Solution for CPG, Food Manufacturers

Ekhosoft announced Ekho Cloud, a cloud-based operational performance management (OPM) software solution for consumer packaged goods (CPG) and food and beverage manufacturers. “Today, we are excited to launch our out-of-the-box OPM software as a service (SaaS) product. Ekho Cloud incorporates and embraces key input from our long-term customers, providing manufacturing-specific tools that enable our customers to improve operations and generate value, rather than configuring and maintaining a bespoke system. We understand the importance of finding the right balance between configurability and ease-of-use and are excited to embark on this SaaS initiative with our current and future customers,” says Jeffrey Maqsoudi, product manager at Ekhosoft. Ekho Cloud provides the core functionality for OPM in a pre-configured, best-of-breed software solution built to uncover performance issues and empower the shop floor to drive and measure improvement initiatives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy