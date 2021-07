Jevon Holland may be the missing piece in the Miami Dolphins defensive puzzle. When the second round of the NFL draft started, this particular Miami Dolphins fan wanted two things, a running back, and a center. The cookie definitely didn’t crumble this way at all, a trade by the Broncos to leapfrog the Dolphins saw the best running back go off the board, one pick before them (deja vu from 2020 and JK Dobbins), and then later in the second round, the Dolphins traded up (using a 3rd rounder from next year) to take a tackle.