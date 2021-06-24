Tonix CEO Lederman Visits Future Bitterroot Site

From KC at 96.3 the Blaze ( I don't know if he posted this while driving in to work):. I get asked all the time about my choice to commute to work each day. I moved to the Bitterroot Valley 6 years ago. Mainly because I couldn't afford housing anywhere in Missoula. The move meant that I would have to log 50 miles a day for work. I average about 30 minutes each way. Which is not bad, when you consider people in metropolitan areas commuting 1-2 hours each way to work. In fact, having lived blocks from work before, the commute is a nice way to decompress after a day on the job. It is a nice separation from work to home. That is of course as long as other drivers don't manage to unleash your road rage.