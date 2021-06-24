Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton, MT

Tonix CEO Lederman Visits Future Bitterroot Site

By Steve Fullerton
Posted by 
1240 KLYQ
1240 KLYQ
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The head of Tonix Pharmaceuticals came to Montana this week to see the building site for a new facility in Hamilton. CEO Dr. Seth Lederman stopped by Helena first and met with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, who expressed his support for the bioscience development in an area already established as a center for such activity in the state. Hamilton is also home to the Rocky Mountain Laboratories of the NIAID of the National Institutes of Health. A private production facility of GlaxoSmithKline is also located in the town.

klyq.com

Comments / 0

1240 KLYQ

1240 KLYQ

Missoula, MT
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
716K+
Views
ABOUT

KLYQ is Hamilton’s News/Talk —your source for Bitterroot Valley News, Weather and Sports, on-air and online

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, MT
County
Ravalli County, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
Hamilton, MT
Business
Local
Montana Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Lederman
Person
Greg Gianforte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Tonix Pharmaceuticals#Mansions#Infrastructure#Glaxosmithkline#Rocky Mountain Labs#University Of Montana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Hamilton, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Bitterroot Valley Air Quality – Smoke-filled

Hamilton's air quality was reduced to "Unhealthy" Sunday afternoon, one of the earliest times in recent history during fire season. The smoke from Idaho forest fires had been dropping the official Air Quality measurement last week to "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups," but July 11th from 4 p.m. to just past midnight, the Department of Environmental Quality guage at the Ravalli County Courthouse showed the next stage had been reached - Unhealthy. It improved a bit Monday morning. As air quality worsens, the next levels are "Very Unhealthy" and then "Hazardous." At those two levels, the public is advised to "remain indoors as much as possible."
Hamilton, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Live Venues Get Federal COVID Help – Including Hamilton

The entertainment industry throughout the world was devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, some folks are still feeling nervous about going into a theater filled with other people, vaccinated or not, for a two-hour performance. Some venues have already changed their operations, while others may not re-open. Help is on the way.
Missoula County, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Fire Danger Increased to ‘Extreme’ in Missoula County

Hot and extremely dry weather has led the Missoula County Fire Protection Association to increase the fire danger from ‘ very high’ to ‘extreme’. Spokesperson Kristin Mortenson broke the news to KGVO early Monday afternoon. “The Missoula County Fire Protection Association has decided to increase our fire danger to extreme...
Missoula, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

AG Austin Knudsen answers questions on KGVO Talk Back Show

Montana’s Attorney General Austin Knudsen appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Friday to answer questions from listeners, something Knudsen says he enjoys. Knudsen said his chief mission at this time is tackling the problem of illicit drugs pouring into the state from the southern border. “I think it’s...
CarsPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Suburban Transforms Into Submarine on Flathead Lake

Opps! Somebody had a rough day on Flathead Lake. The following is satire. We hope everyone involved is okay. The hot summer heat has arrived in Montana. With each day slowly baking the western part of the state. When it comes to escaping the hot summer heat, there is a very popular destination...Flathead Lake. The lake is one of the largest natural lakes in the country, and is the leftover remnants of the ancient glacial Lake Missoula. Doesn't that sound refreshing on a 95 degree day? "Let's go take a dip in what remains of the giant ice cube lake."
PoliticsPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Why Are There Traps in Bitterroot and Clark Fork River Drainages?

For those of you looking at the headline and thinking, "Awesome! A cool place to stash my beer while I'm on the river," uh, sorry. With all due respect to your toes and fingers cooling in the water during a leisurely float on your inner tube, their safety is not the biggest concern to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. No, that would be many of the creatures that make their homes there, possibly threatened by a nasty critter that does not belong west of the Continental Divide.
Montana StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

Montana Makes Top 10 Least Rude Drivers

From KC at 96.3 the Blaze ( I don't know if he posted this while driving in to work):. I get asked all the time about my choice to commute to work each day. I moved to the Bitterroot Valley 6 years ago. Mainly because I couldn't afford housing anywhere in Missoula. The move meant that I would have to log 50 miles a day for work. I average about 30 minutes each way. Which is not bad, when you consider people in metropolitan areas commuting 1-2 hours each way to work. In fact, having lived blocks from work before, the commute is a nice way to decompress after a day on the job. It is a nice separation from work to home. That is of course as long as other drivers don't manage to unleash your road rage.
Missoula County, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

An Early Start to the Missoula Valley’s Wildfire Smoke Season

Missoula’s summer wildfire smoke season has arrived early. Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield has details. “We've had some smoke drift into our area from some fires that popped up in southwestern Washington and Idaho,” said Coefield. “A little bit west of Mineral County,” she said. The Idaho fires really started going just yesterday and we had some breezes that picked up the smoke and delivered it into our area. You probably noticed that last night. It was getting kind of grim. And we did see some of that smoke settle down into our valleys and particularly in Frenchtown in and then in Seeley Lake this morning where conditions were raised to Unhealthy for Sensitive Group levels.”
Ravalli County, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

More Funding For Ravalli County Head Start Program

Ravalli County's Head Start program has picked up another $300,000 in federal funding, according to Montana Senator Jon Tester. The grant from the American Rescue Plan will help support in-person services of all kinds this fall. Tester announced the grant, along with others for 20 other Head Start programs across...
Montana StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

Hiker Still Missing in Montana

Their name alone conjures up images of an intimidating and challenging climb for hikers at any experience level. Montana Search and Rescue teams continue their search for a young woman who went missing in the Beartooth Mountains north of Yellowstone Park. She is considered an experienced climber. But the days since there was any contact are mounting.
Idaho StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

Dixie Fire In Idaho Grows Thousands of Acres

The fast-moving Dixie Fire in Idaho grew from an estimated 2,500 acres Tuesday morning to an estimated 7,000 acres Wednesday morning. The wildfire has been sending a visible stream of smoke into the south end of the Bitterroot Valley, even though the fire is about 60 miles away. Jim Wimer...
Ravalli County, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Ravalli County Airport In Hamilton Reopens

The Ravalli County Airport started to officially allow planes to land Thursday, July 8, as the main construction of the new longer runway has been completed. The airport has extended its runway 1,000 feet to a length of 5,200 feet. The project included new ramps and taxi-lanes. The airport has been closed since April this spring while the new landing strip was built.
Missoula, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

UPDATE: Clearwater Junction Cow Has Returned

Montana is a great state for road trips. Not only is the scenery so amazing everywhere you look. But, each community you pass thru, regardless of size, has it's quirks. Take a place like Clearwater Junction for example. Nearly all of us have driven by the iconic "MTCow" on Highway 200. It is probably one of the most recognizable roadside landmarks in Montana. And, for some Montanans, it is the only way they can properly give directions to folks driving MT 200 or Hwy 83. "Just look for the giant cow, you can't miss it."
Dixie, IDPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Bitterroot Fire Danger Moves Up To ‘Very High’

While smoke continues to roll into the Bitterroot Valley from fires near Dixie, Idaho, (photo above) the Bitterroot National Forest has raised its fire danger level to "Very High," moving up from a "high" rating only a week ago. In 2020, "Very High" danger level was not reached until August...
Hamilton, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Here Comes The Smoke

Monday, a wildfire west of the Bitterroot, near Dixie, Idaho, grew to 400 acres in a short time, even with fast response by air tankers. The Dixie Fire and the smaller Summit Flat Fire both put up lots of smoke that drifted into the Bitterroot Valley south of Hamilton Monday afternoon and evening. The Dixie Fire has required a warning for the public to avoid Forest Road 222 between Dixie and Red River Ranger Station. As of Tuesday morning, there are no evacuations, yet.
Montana StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

Here Are The FWP Updates To Your Online Montana Hunter Planning Map

Yes, we are talking hunting seasons in the blistering July heat. Because lots of Montana hunters are probably doing the same thing. With at least six updates, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is getting a jump on helpful information in 2021 that will hopefully assist Montana's hunters in numerous ways. FWP’s online Hunt Planner Map is a free interactive mapping website for researching hunting opportunities in the state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy