Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pico Rivera, CA

Songwriter Diane Warren saves escaped cow from slaughter

Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 18 days ago

PICO RIVERA, Calif. — (AP) — Songwriter Diane Warren stepped in Thursday to save the life of cow that eluded capture for more than a day after a herd escaped from a Southern California slaughterhouse and stampeded through a suburb, a city official said.

The Grammy-winning artist contacted the city of Pico Rivera to arrange to have the cow sent to the Farm Sanctuary north of Los Angeles, City Manager Steve Carmona told a press conference.

Carmona said the City Council had already authorized him to open a dialogue about the cow with the owner of the slaughterhouse when Warren stepped in. He said the transfer was dependent on a state agriculture health check.

“These poor babies escaping for their lives,” Warren tweeted earlier about the stampede.

The cow became a celebrity as it vanished in the nation's most populous county until it was spotted before dawn Thursday in the sprawling Whittier Narrows recreation area in South El Monte, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

It did not give up without a fight.

Two wranglers lassoed the cow but it knocked down and kicked one of them during the capture covered by TV news helicopters. At one point, Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies used their patrol cars to keep the big animal from bolting into rush-hour traffic on a nearby major road.

The cow was among 40 that escaped from a slaughterhouse Tuesday evening in Pico Rivera and ran through a neighborhood, where one was shot and killed when it charged at a family and all but one were soon rounded up.

The fugitive ended up several miles from the Pico Rivera slaughterhouse, which Carmona said has been in business since the 1920s.

The agriculture that once dominated the area has since all but vanished amid urban sprawl.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
16K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whittier, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Pico Rivera, CA
Entertainment
City
South El Monte, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Pets & Animals
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Pico Rivera, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Pico Rivera, CA
Pets & Animals
Los Angeles County, CA
Pets & Animals
Pico Rivera, CA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow#Slaughterhouse#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pets
News Break
Celebrities
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy