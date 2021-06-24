Cancel
BREAKING: 2023 F James Okonkwo Commits to WVU

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
 18 days ago
Moments ago, class of 2023 power forward James Okonkwo (6'8", 210) of Beckley Prep announced that he has committed to West Virginia.

Okonkwo, originally of the UK, also held offers from Rutgers and Montana State. He becomes the first member of West Virginia's 2023 recruiting class.

Analysis: Okonkwo is pretty smooth for a big man. He has great control of his feet and can pull off some athletic moves inside the paint. Okonkwo isn't necessarily viewed as a big that can stretch the floor but he does have the ability to shoot the ball from beyond the three-point arc and has a very consistent mid-range jump shot that will only continue to get better. On the defensive end of the floor, Okonkwo has a knack for timing shots inside the paint and racking up block after block. A player of his skill set will give West Virginia the ability to return to the Press Virginia style of basketball.

