Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Smith Still Values Time with Titans

By Ian Kayanja
Posted by 
AllTitans
AllTitans
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rBhUS_0aeTeYpq00

Arthur Smith, Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry are indelibly linked, for better or for worse.

Smith, the new Atlanta Falcons head coach got his first big break when he was promoted to Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator after Matt Lafleur left to coach Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in 2019.

In his two seasons, Smith guided Tannehill to a career resurgence that included NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2019 and helped Henry become a two-time NFL rushing champion and one of eight players in league history to rish for more than 2,000 yards in a season.

“When he [Tannehill] took over, it just clicked,” Smith this said on The Cris Collinsworth Podcast. “What we wanted to do really fit his skillset. And really Derrick, it was a practicality. Derrick is the outlier. The number of carries he had, and when he gets going, it’s impressive to watch. So, it all kind of gelled together.”

Henry and Tannehill each their best seasons in 2020, the last with Smith as their play-caller.

With Henry, it was 2,027 rushing yards and a league-leading 17 rushing touchdowns That made the Titans the only team in NFL history to have multiple 2,000-yard rushers. Chris Johnson rushed for 2,006 yards in 2009,

While Henry gashed teams on the ground, Tannehill found consistency with his arm through the air.

The quarterback, originally acquired by Tennessee to be Marcus Mariota’s backup, sits atop the NFL in QBR since 2019 (110.6). Over that same span, he leads the NFL in yards per pass attempt (8.55) and was one of three quarterbacks to receive a 90-plus grade, posting a 92.5 in 2019 and a 90.3 in 2020, according to Pro Football Focus.

Last season, the Titans won the AFC South division for the first time since 2008.

So, with the play of Henry and Tannehill, it’s no surprise that the Smith views the recent trade between his current and former clubs for Julio Jones as a win-win situation. Atlanta needed a way to get under the shrinking cap, and the Titans desperately needed another elite playmaker. Getting Jones’ $15.3 million off of the books for this season aided the Falcons, but it gave the Titans’ offense another wrinkle.

“We knew the issue with the cap, and then obviously the cap went down this year, coming off the bizarre year with the pandemic, the cap actually shrunk. So we knew there were going to be some big decisions we would have to make coming up. The way everything worked out, we feel pretty good," Smith said. "We feel like it was a win-win. With the salary cap, and Julio going to Tennessee and us right now being able to solve our short-term issue with the cap.”

With Tennessee sending Atlanta draft compensation, getting Jones off the books didn’t immediately make the Falcons better, but the organization is playing the long game with Smith.

Meanwhile, the Titans are in win-now mode with Tannehill, Henry, A.J. Brown and now Jones. To Smith, this deal addressed each organization’s individual goals. And though he’s in Atlanta, Smith still has some praise for the team he helped coach.

“I will always be very loyal and grateful for [Titans coach] Mike Vrabel,” Smith said. “There were a lot of lessons learned, and I can’t say enough about Mike Vrabel’s leadership at that time... I got to experience a lot and came out the other side.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
155
Followers
232
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
A.j. Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Pro Football Focus#Afc South
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Predicting final record for all 32 NFL teams, plus ranking all 32 rosters by talent and Rams uniform leak

I don't know if Tom Brady is directly related to King Midas, but I'm starting to think he is, because everything that guy touches turns to gold. It's now been roughly 16 months since Brady signed with the Buccaneers and in that time, Tampa Bay HAS STARTED WINNING SPORTS TITLES LEFT AND RIGHT. There is no way this is a coincidence. With the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, Tampa has now claimed three championships since Sept. 28 of last year. That's three titles in 282 days. That's an average of one title every 94 days. It's insane.
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans back is one of his favorites

Ahmard Hall Tennessee Titans (Mandatory Credit: The Tennessean) It is easy to forget, but the Tennessee Titans have actually had at least one Hall of Fame receiver on the roster before Julio Jones. Here is your semiannual reminder that Randy Moss had a brief stint in Nashville. The Titans’ passing...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

AFC Weakness Watch: Tennessee Titans

As the Cleveland Browns compete for more than draft positioning in 2021 and beyond, the rest of the AFC becomes of interest to the team and fans. While the Browns hope to match up with the best from the NFC, their focus has to be on the teams from their side of the postseason bracket.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 best NFL free agents still teamless ahead of the 2021 season

After a strange 2020-21 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is looking to return to normalcy in 2021-22 — at least somewhat, anyway. With teams trying to find ways to compete this time around, while spending money appropriately and responsibly throughout the offseason, there are still more than a few unrestricted free agents currently out on the open market.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan ‘Feared’ 1 Julio Jones Trade Destination

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan are very good friends. In the NFC West, the two are also major rivals. The Rams have been very aggressive in acquiring talent, and when Julio Jones was on the trade market, Shanahan was nervous that he might end up in L.A.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Texans LB Arrested on Child Indecency Charges in Texas

Barkevious Mingo, the former Houston Texans linebacker who signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, was arrested in Texas this week on a charge of indecency with a child and sexual contact, according to Arlington Police Department records. Mingo was arrested Thursday on the second-degree felony charge, which carries a...
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Former Titans: Logan Ryan Shares Photos from Marcus Mariota’s Wedding

Logan Ryan and Marcus Mariota used to be teammates on the Tennessee Titans. While they are no longer teammates, they are certainly still buddies. Everyone got an update on Mariota’s love life on Friday of this past week when Ryan shared photos from Mariota’s wedding. Check out the photos from...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Could a Julio Jones-Atlanta Falcons reunion actually happen?

The Atlanta Falcons decided earlier this season, along with the request of now-former wide receiver Julio Jones, that it would be in the best interest of both parties to trade the now 32-year-old, elite talent the man still is. Coming off a season where Julio only played in nine games...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Former Titans Running Back Calls it a Career

No one can Bishop Sankey did not try. It was evident long ago that the Tennessee Titans were not going to get anything close to a return on their investment when they made Sankey the first running back selected in the 2014 NFL Draft. Taken in the second round (54th...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans fans can expect Pro Bowl season from Taylor Lewan

Okay, first thing’s first. How do you guys feel about that title? It’s not too much, is it? Overstated? Presumptuous? Hey, it’s been a huge offseason for the Tennessee Titans, and after watching this team win a division title in 2020 with so many guys they thought they’d lean on sitting on the shelf, there’s room for optimism.
NFLYardbarker

Is Falcons QB Matt Ryan An NFL Top 100 Player?

Matt Ryan is the NFL's version of AMC stock. Just when you think it's time to sell, he has a little surge to suck you back in. From finished, to frenzy. After being embarrassingly excluded from Pro Football Network's Top 100 players in 2020, the Atlanta Falcons' veteran quarterback wedged his 36-year-old foot in the door and sneaked in this year at No. 99.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

What Tennessee Titans fans must remember from recent Julio Jones take

Well, if you’ve been watching the NFL for a while, you’ve gotten a fairly good grasp of how these things work. A team with as much talent or as many expectations as the Tennessee Titans have had heaped upon them recently can’t just go out and trade for a future Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and not expect for that to be a conversation all Summer.
NFLSports Illustrated

QB Malik Willis: Future Falcons’ Michael Vick 2.0?

Matt Ryan is the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. After winning the MVP in 2016, Atlanta trusted their veteran to be the star for years to come. Entering his 14th season, the 36-year-old in definitely in the twilight of his career. With Ryan's end in sight, the Falcons should realize that before they can be good, they must accept that a rebuild is on the horizon. Ryan, who remains under contract through 2023, might not be a part of that plan.
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans best value draft pick since 2006 might surprise you

Jason McCourty #30, Tennessee Titans (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Maybe some of us missed the announcement, but in some sports circles, it appears that the definition of the word ‘value’ has changed. The Most Valuable Player Award is given out annually in the NFL, and over time, that award stopped being about ‘value’, and it started being about finding the best quarterback on a team that was doing pretty well that year or giving the trophy to a guy with a nice statistical showing. How else does one explain Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry not receiving more votes?

Comments / 0

Community Policy