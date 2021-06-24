Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Launches New DLC Adding New Characters and Desert Village

A few months after the release of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity it was unveiled that the series sequel would be getting a couple sets of paid DLC. This comes as little surprise since the previous Hyrule Warriors also saw multiple DLC expansions that built upon the base game. While the next part of DLC is still a good few months off, we’ve gotten the first part and the rather decent amount of new goods it has to offer. Age of Calamity is already packed with tons of content, so let’s take a look at what the first part of the DLC has to offer and if it’s worth picking up.