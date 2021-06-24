Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Launches New DLC Adding New Characters and Desert Village
XSEED released a new DLC for Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, now on Nintendo Switch as part of the Expansion Pass Set DLC. Titled Terracotta Oasis Expansion Pass, players will be able to set sail from the dock and head out to Terracotta to meet new characters and gather additional items. Further, players will meet familiar faces, including Raeger, Iris, Giorgio, and Marian, who can also be found in the 3DS Story of Seasons.noisypixel.net
