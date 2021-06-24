Visual Novel ‘Lovekami: Useless Goddess’ Launches on Nintendo Switch in the West

Nintendo has come out with their newest Nintendo Switch and simply called it the Nintendo Switch OLED model to launch on October 8, 2021, for $349.99. This new hardware features a 7-inch OLED, adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio. The system still features the play-on-the-go features where players can take their Switch off the dock and play anywhere, this time with a nice screen that features higher contrasts and more vivid colors. The LAN port in the dock is something Nintendo players have been asking for a while now as the original Switch dock didn’t have it.