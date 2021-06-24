Cancel
Visual Novel ‘Lovekami: Useless Goddess’ Launches on Nintendo Switch in the West

By Azario Lopez
Cover picture for the articleMoenovel has launched their romance visual novel Lovekami: Useless Goddess on Nintendo Switch via the eShop in the west. Lovekami: Useless Goddess initially launched on PC-via Steam in 2017 but not emerges on the Switch from developer Pulltop. The game is set in Japan when goddesses descended to Earth, but most could blend with humans and live peacefully with them. Further, some of them managed to become huge idols, but others didn’t really follow the rules.

