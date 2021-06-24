DeSantis Signs Vocational Training Bills
TAMPA -- Governor Ron DeSantis signed three bills designed to promote vocational education on a stop at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa. The bills signed by the governor would create an agency to oversee workforce development and a portal for those looking for vocational training. They also create a money-back guarantee which requires schools and community colleges to refund tuition if students don't find jobs within six months of completing certain programs.wflanews.iheart.com