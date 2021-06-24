Cancel
Visual Art

Pliers Drawer Organizer #3DThursday #3DPrinting

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have a plier for every job don’t you want a home for every plier?. I found a few other plier holders on here but wanted to design one to fit my Husky Toolbox as well as trying to use as little filament as possible while printing as quick as possible. I currently print these with 0.6mm nozzle, 0.4 layer height and 100mm/s. Looks good enough to use in my toolbox. But these can still be printed well with standard settings which I will post below. I have posted a 10 piece and 6 piece model for smaller beds, also a “wide” version of each for those with wider pliers. All the silver ones in my sample picture were printed in “standard” size for comparison. This can be scaled up or down as well depending on your size pliers and drawer.

#Electronics#3d Printing#Design#Drawer#Pliers Drawer Organizer#Dadhacks#Thingiverse#Husky Toolbox#100mm S#Adafruit#Diy
