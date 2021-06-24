Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Urena ain't gonna

By Hunt Baker
Bless You Boys
 18 days ago

I'm frustrated with Jose Urena. The metrics for his pitches aren't improving, and the results are bad too. Time for a change? Like Wilson Ramos I wonder if it's not time to release him and move on with a younger player?. I wonder if possibly Elvin Rodriguez could be promoted...

www.blessyouboys.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilson Ramos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Ronald Acuna Jr. Injury

The baseball world held its collective breath on Saturday when Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered what appeared to be a serious injury. Acuna attempted to make a leaping catch at the warning track during the Braves’ outing against Miami Marlins on Saturday. Not only did the star outfielder miss the catch, he proceeded to land awkwardly.
MLBTalking Chop

Brian Snitker on the loss of Ronald Acuña Jr and moving on without their best player

The Atlanta Braves woke up Sunday morning with the new reality that they will have to navigate the remainder of the 2021 season without the services of their best player in Ronald Acuña Jr. Acuña suffered a knee injury during the fifth inning of Saturday’s win in Miami and had to be carted off the field. An MRI exam later revealed a complete tear of the ACL in his right knee and he will miss the remainder of the season.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Marlins’ López sets MLB mark with 9 strikeouts to open game

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins right-hander Pablo López set a major league record by striking out the first nine batters to start Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. López struck out Ehire Adrianza, Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies each swinging in the first inning. He then fanned Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia and Dansby Swanson also all swinging in the second inning. In the third, Guillermo Heredia looked at strike three, Kevan Smith went down swinging and Ian Anderson was called out on strikes.
MLBBless You Boys

Tigers may try to sign RHP Jackson Jobe to an underslot deal, per report

The 2021 MLB draft is set to kick off on Sunday evening, and there’s been an unusually low amount of consensus on exactly what will happen in the first few picks. The Tigers’ pick is one of the disputed selections, as experts can’t seem to agree which of a handful of prospects are the team’s preference after prep shortstop Marcelo Mayer. One of the players involved in that conversation is high school right-hander Jackson Jobe.
MLBBless You Boys

Cabrera, Pujols contracts are among the worst in MLB history

As Miguel Cabrera closes in on his 500th career home run and 3,000 hits, fellow future hall of famer Albert Pujols was released in the final year of his ten year contract and picked up by the World Series Champions, hoping to squeeze out one last season of glory in his storied career. Each player has posted a net negative fWAR since the 2016 season while being paid like the superstars that they once were in years that are now in the distant past.
MLBBless You Boys

Who's gonna cover my 6?

There are internal candidates coming out of our ears! There are also a lot of very good players heading toward free agency. Lastly, it's always possible that a trade could be made. Internally, the candidates at or nearly on the big club are Willi Castro, Isaac Paredes, Zack Short, Nico...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Trades: Miami Marlins are having a FIRE (sale)

The Miami Marlins appear to be among the sellers at the upcoming MLB trade deadline, and they’ve gotten a head start with these moves. And so it begins, the Miami Marlins have begun the first of potentially many moves in the upcoming weeks as part of a roster overhaul. It’s...
BaseballYardbarker

Someone’s gonna have to take accountability for the losing sometime

It’s not the losing, but the attempt at winning that hurts After 100-loss seasons in 2018 and 2019 and the equivalent of a 92-loss season in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, the Kansas City Royals were ready to compete. At the very least, they intended to take an important step out from the bottom of the standings. The offseason shows this—the Royals spent real cash on two-year deals for Mike Minor and Carlos Santana, and facilitated a trade for Andrew Benintendi. Meanwhile, they kept every one of their current big league assets and even doubled down, extendeding Hunter Dozier and Salvador Perez. But you don’t have to read between the lines here, examining what the varying moves meant. The Royals said as much. Take, for example, article in the Kansas City Star from February 28 titled, “‘We expect to make the playoffs’: Royals raised expectations with aggressive offseason:” The Royals, however, aren’t shying away from the fact that they expect to contend in the division this year. They.
MLBBless You Boys

Tigers select RHP Tanner Kohlhepp with No. 135 pick in 2021 MLB draft

With the 135th pick in the 2021 MLB draft, the Detroit Tigers selected Tanner Kohlhepp, a right-handed pitcher from Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish used Kohlhepp out of the bullpen in a long-relief role, but there’s a chance he could serve as a starting pitcher in the professional ranks. He throws from a relatively low arm slot, but he packs one heck of a punch with his fastball. It sits in the mid-90s, reaching 100 miles per hour on the stadium gun and 99 on scouts’ guns. Either way, it comes in with run and sink, making it a difficult pitch to barrel up when he uses it low in the zone.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Quinn Priester on Pirates’ future: ‘It’s gonna be really fun’

DENVER — Quinn Priester looked to his left and then to his right, canvassing Coors Field and noting the number of talented prospects there for Sunday’s MLB All-Star Futures Game. The Pirates pitcher said star-struck wouldn’t be the proper way to describe what he was feeling but more excitement to share a field — and a game — with so many great players.
MLBnumberfire.com

Francisco Mejia catching for Rays on Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Mejia will catch for left-hander Rich Hill on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and the Blue Jays. Mike Zunino moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Mejia for...
MLBpitcherlist.com

I’m Just Vlad To Be Here

There weren’t many obtuse performances yesterday, so I wanted to give a focus on an arm few know and could be helpful down the stretch. While Vladimir Gutiérrez served a HAISTFMFWT?! across his 6.0 IP, 1 ER, 5 Hits, 2 BBs, 0 Ks (5 Whiffs, 23% CSW, 84 pitches) outing against the Brewers, it should be seen a day where Vlad displayed the ability to be a decent Toby and that’s a valuable thing.
MLBBless You Boys

Jobe, Jobe, Jobe! Anyone else in favor of Jackson Jobe as the Tigers 1st round pick?

Jackson Jobe took me some time to warm up to, but the stats and ratings on his pitches have finally won me over. We have to project how much better he can get, and consider how he already has as good of stuff as the Vanderbilt Twosome. His fastball is already rated 60, reaching 99 MPH, his slider 70 (it ties with Rockers), control is just 50 (same as the other two), curve 55 (5 points below the V2 tandem), change-up 60 (best of the bunch), and overall 60 to match'em but he's just 18.
MLBABC News

Mookie Betts, Michael Brantley out of All-Star Game; MLB names replacements

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley are among the players who have decided not to play in the All-Star Game, it was announced Saturday. St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was among the announced replacements, but he opted later Saturday to decline so he...
MLBBless You Boys

2021 All-Star Fanpost

I decided to do both an AL and an NL roster in the same FanPost. All position players need 70+ games. Pitcher workloads are super weird right now so I don't exactly now how to account for this... oh well. AL Roster. SP: Lynn. SP: Gibson. SP: Ray. SP: Bassitt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy