Shawnee, CO

VFW Post 8661 legendary breakfast

Park County Republican & Fairplay Flume
 18 days ago

Come enjoy the legendary country breakfast served by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8661 on Sunday, July 4 from 7 - 11:30 a.m. Come and enjoy all you can eat. NOTE masks might be required inside the building. There will be no indoor seating, and outdoor seating will be available. Donation asked: adults $9, children under 12 $5. Menu: Eggs, bacon, ham, sausage links and patties, hash browns, biscuits and country gravy, plain and blueberry pancakes, french toast, orange juice, coffee, water and our legendary green chili. Breakfast will be served at the Platte Canyon Community Center in Shawnee on County Road 64 just off U.S. Highway 285.

