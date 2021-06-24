Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

2022 WR Calls WVU Offer "A Dream Come True."

By Christopher Hall
Posted by 
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 18 days ago

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Christopher Hall, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

West Virginia recently reached out and extended an offer to class of 2022 receiver Brandon White.

"Man, it was excitement," White said, commenting on his reaction to the offer. "It did feel different. It felt like a dream come true. Growing up, and even today. Tavon Austin was my role model." Later adding he loved the receivers that have come out of WVU and mentioned Stedman Bailey.

West Virginia co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Gerad Parker reached out to White, and the two discussed a variety of topics, such as life, school, his school record 10.46 seconds 100-meter dash to qualify first for the Ohio State Finals, and Parker's familiarity with Moeller High School football coach, Mark Elder.

Moeller High School has been a well-known Cincinnati high school among Mountaineer fans since the arrival of Miles "Deuce" McBride. The two are friends and stay in contact and just had a conversation with him the other day with Deuce describing West Virginia as a "family."

"He was telling me how '[West Virginia head] coach Brown is the guy you want and how he will take care of ya!' And I definitely see it and love where things are heading," said White.

The West Virginia football program has done a major facelift to the facilities, and White likes the new upgrades and the staff's recruiting efforts.

Everything was top-notch," he said. Not one old thing - everything is up to date and fit for success! And the recruitment they have been doing is off the charts and especially with the commitment from Nicco Marchiol."

White also holds offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Marshall, and Kentucky with interest from Wisconsin. However, he has criteria for his destination, which he plans on committing before the start of football season.

"I plan on having that family vibes and welcoming," he said. "Also, seeing the energy high and love there, while good connections and relationships! And feel at home."

White is planning to take an official visit to WVU soon.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
215
Followers
652
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerad Parker
Person
Brandon White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wvu#High School Football#American Football#Wr#The Ohio State Finals#Moeller High School#Deuce#Facebook#Twitter Si Wvu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
West Virginia University
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Related
Virginia Statestreakingthelawn.com

For Virginia swimmers, the Olympics are a dream come true

Virginia swimming and diving head coach Todd DeSorbo had a big goal when he took over the Cavalier program back in 2017: to put five swimmers on the 2024 Olympic team. With three current Hoos and one future Hoo heading to Tokyo this summer, DeSorbo is well ahead of schedule. Fourth year Paige Madden earned a spot on the 4x200 relay with a third-place finish in the 200-meter race. First year Alex Walsh and second year Kate Douglass will both be racing in the 200-meter individual medley after the former out-touched the latter by .02 seconds in qualifiers. Incoming first year Emma Weyant will participate in the 400-meter individual medley in Tokyo. DeSorbo will also be in attendance as an assistant coach for the US swimming team.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Perspective on Clemson Football…

We’re now recruiting at the highest level ever achieved in the history of Clemson football…. Dabo won two national titles before we hit that level of recruiting…. Please ponder that fact the next time you see a panicked post here about what some other national program is doing …. sbrooks®
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Hoop dream come true for Indiana basketball hall

The 30-year-old Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in New Castle recently underwent a $300,000 renovation, with high-tech touches to bring it into the 21st century. Did the money come from one of the state's legendary basketball players or coaches? Maybe a retired NBA star?. Nope. It was part of a...
Morgantown, WVPosted by
MountaineerMaven

OFFICIAL: Jamel King Signs with WVU Basketball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (June 28, 2021) – Jamel King, who originally signed with New Mexico, has signed a grant-in-aid to attend and play basketball for West Virginia University during the 2021-22 academic year, coach Bob Huggins announced today. King, a 6-foot-7, 190-pound forward, is from Uniontown, Alabama, where he attended Paul...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Vanderbilt lands 3-star safety Steven Sannieniola

Steven Sannieniola imagined himself at each of his top three choices -- Purdue, West Virginia and Vanderbilt -- but it was the approach and vision of one school's coaching staff that allowed for separation. So the Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard safety sat down with his family, went over the options...
Morgantown, WVwvgazettemail.com

Making WVU into QBU

MORGANTOWN — There was something quite significant in the news that broke on Thursday that former West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall, who engineered the Mountaineers’ second-half comeback to beat Army in the Liberty Bowl after riding the bench all season, was heading to Louisiana Tech to play his final season of college football.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

PFF ranks all 130 FBS starting quarterbacks

Coming off an up and down redshirt freshman campaign at Wisconsin, quarterback Graham Mertz is looking to take a big step forward in year two under center. Leading the Badgers to a 4-3 record, including a win over the Duke's Mayo Bowl over Wake Forest, Mertz, completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 1,238 yards, and nine touchdowns to five interceptions last season.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Duke lands commitment from Three-Star 2022 LB Carter Wyatt

Duke has landed a commitment from Three-Star 2022 Linebacker Carter Wyatt, he announced on Instagram Live this evening. The three star, 6-foot-2, 215 pound prospect is considered to be one of the 35 best players in the Old North State for the class of 2022 according to 247Sports.com and is rated as the 141st best linebacker prospect in the country by 247.
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

Quack: Oregon lands pledge from speedy WR Isaiah Sategna

The Ducks remain red hot on the recruiting trail after having picked up one of the nation's fastest prospects. Two-sport start Isaiah Sategna of Fayetteville (Ark.) picked the Ducks on Sunday, announcing his decision on social media. A four-star receiver in the class of 2022, the 5-foot-11 Sategna is ranked...
Irmo, SCchatsports.com

In-state QB loved Clemson visit, meeting Arch Manning

A standout in-state quarterback that visited Clemson to take part in the Dabo Swinney Camp last month was Dutch Fork High School (Irmo, S.C.) class of 2023 prospect Aliam Appler. A rising junior, Appler was unable to camp at Clemson last summer after the camps were cancelled due to COVID-19,...
Mississippi StatePosted by
247Sports

Phil Steele likes Mississippi State quarterback room

Will Mike Leach and Mississippi State surprise the rest of the competition in the SEC West?. Leach won his first game with the Bulldogs last fall in a big way, ripping up LSU for 44 points in Baton Rouge before the rest of the campaign left a lot to be desired. College football magazine author Phil Steele likes what Leach's team brings back, notably under center.
College Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

LSU Tigers Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 723)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team preview series with the LSU Tigers. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) is joined by Patty C (@PattyC831) & Terrell Furman Jr. (@ReallyRell__) as the trio forecasts the upcoming LSU Tigers season and roster. Will Ed Orgeron get LSU back on track? Who starts at QB for the Tigers is it Myles Brennan or Max Johnson? Will LSU get tested week 1 at UCLA? Can the LSU Tigers Defense get back to where they are supposed to be? What should we expect for LSU in the SEC West? Could LSU be a sleeper to win the SEC? We talk it all on this special LSU Tigers edition of The College Football Experience.
Miami, FLchatsports.com

Miami Hurricanes D’Eriq King and Lou Hedley PFF Preseason All-Americans

Miami, George Hedley, Pro Football Focus, College Football All-America Team, North Carolina, Ian Book, sports season, Sam Howell, Miami Hurricanes football. Aug 24, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA;Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports. Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King and punter Lou Hedley have been selected preseason All-Americans by Pro Football Focus....

Comments / 0

Community Policy