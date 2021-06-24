Senate and Assembly approve the budget along party lines
The final votes came less than 48 hours after the bill was posted on Legislature’s website. A new state budget is heading to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk. The Legislature Thursday gave final approval to a new $46.4 billion spending plan for the new fiscal year beginning on July 1. The final votes came less than 48 hours after the bill was posted on the Legislature’s website. The Senate approved the budget by a 25-15 vote, along party lines, the Assembly passed it 49-26.www.njspotlight.com