Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian isn’t taking the blame for promoting unrealistic beauty standards

Posted by 
WomenzMag
WomenzMag
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fashion icon Kim Kardashian and the rest of the clan have been widely criticized in the past for promoting unrealistic beauty standards and body image. Even after being caught in Photoshop fails a number of times in the past, the reality TV star came forth to defend herself and her family, saying neither her, nor anyone in her family is responsible for setting unrealistic beauty standards and body ideals for women.

www.womenzmag.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WomenzMag

WomenzMag

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Womenzmag is a single-point destination for women to get inspiration and be updated from the latest developments and jaw-dropping information from the USA and all over the world. We aim to deliver reader-friendly news about the newest fashion, entertainment, life hacks, styling tips, and local updates from the USA and all over the world to our valued readers.

 https://womenzmag.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Andy Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Beauty Standards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Van Jones Dumped Kim Kardashian After Brief Romance?

Gossip Cop is calling it now. Van Jones and Kim Kardashian becoming a couple is one of the oddest rumors to come out of 2021. One tabloid is even claiming the pair were not only together but already broke up. Gossip Cop investigates. Did Kim Kardashian And Van Jones Already...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Finally Spills The Truth On Rumors She’s Dating Van Jones & Maluma

Is Kim Kardashian dated Van Jones, or what? The reality star finally spilled the tea about those rumors on the ‘KUWTK’ reunion. It’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian quickly fell victim to dating rumors after her split from Kanye West earlier this year. Reports quickly linked her to CNN contributor, Van Jones, who she’s worked closely with on prison reform over the last few years. Kim stayed tight-lipped about the rumors for now, but on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, she set the record straight. She also touched on the other man she’s been linked to, Maluma.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Kim Kardashian Admits Something VERY Embarrassing in KUWTK Deleted Scene

Get out the Poo-Pourri -- Kim Kardashian has an "embarrassing" bathroom confession to make. In a bonus scene from the final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the reality star hilariously admitted she accidentally clogged the toilet. Kim brought up the incident while sitting on the couch with her...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Kim Kardashian Reveals Heartwarming Gift She's Making Daughter North in Birthday Message

Watch: North West Is Kim Kardashian's Mini-Me in New Photos. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the mementos when it comes to 8-year-old daughter North West. The SKIMS founder recently shared a touching birthday message in honor of North's birthday and in it, the mom of four revealed that she is actively compiling special messages (such as this one no doubt) for a series of books meant to be given to her daughter later on life.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Saint, 5, Smiles With Mom Kim Kardashian On Rides At Universal Studios Amid Kanye Divorce

Kim Kardashian spent a fun-filled day with her son Saint as well as KKW Brands CMO Tracy Romulus and her youngest daughter and shared exciting pics to Instagram. Kim Kardashian, 40, gave her fans a glimpse of a sweet day she shared with her son Saint West, 5, on July 9. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the look-alike tot had fun riding amusement park rides and admiring the view at Universal Studios Hollywood, in new pics she posted to her Instagram story. The mother and son were joined by friend and CMO of KKW Brands, Tracy Romulus and her youngest daughter, Remi.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Kim Kardashian Visits the Vatican with Kate Moss

Kim Kardashian knows how to steal the show — even when she’s visiting the home of the Pope — and an eye-catching lace dress will do the job. Every time. Kim did the opposite of blend in as a tourist Monday as she checked out Vatican City with Kate Moss and her daughter, Lila Grace. Kim was dressed in a striking off-the-shoulder white lace dress … sure to make a nun or 2 blush.
CelebritiesNorristown Times Herald

Kim Kardashian West closing down KKW Beauty

Kim Kardashian West is shutting down KKW Beauty. The 40-year-old star has told fans to bid farewell to her cosmetics range - which she founded in 2017 - as she's planning to relaunch the line as a "completely new brand" over the coming months. She announced in a statement shared...
Beauty & Fashionfoxbangor.com

Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty Brand Will Be No More, New Look on the Way

The KKW Beauty brand is getting a makeover … shutting down its online operations to re-launch with a totally new look. Sources close to the situation tell TMZ — Kim Kardashian West’s brand continues to be immensely successful, and that alone is sufficient enough a reason why it’s not going anywhere, but some major changes are coming.
Relationship Advicemarketresearchtelecast.com

Kim and Khloé Kardashian reveal what Kris and Caitlyn Jenner’s current relationship is like

The Kardashian sisters will always support their mom. In this preview of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick asks Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian about the current situation of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner’s relationship. Caitlyn’s old friend Sophia Hutchins was asking about business advice and expected Caitlyn and Kris to chat together, but Khloé and Kim want Kris to take it easy.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“We won’t be leaving for long”: Kim Kardashian’s announcement that left her fans paralyzed

Not everything lasts forever, as it has been shown Kim Kardashian. The star of «Keeping Up with the Kardashians» announced the end of his beauty brand KKW Beauty, which launched in June 2017 with a collection of contour kits. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old businesswoman and television diva shared that she will close the firm in August to relaunch the line under a “completely new brand.”
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Inside Kanye West's Tropical Vacation With His and Kim Kardashian's 4 Kids

Watch: Are Kanye West & Irina Shayk Dating?: What They Have in Common. Looks like the Wests are heading South for the summer. Kanye West recently whisked all four of his kids to Puerto Escondido, Mexico for a five-day fun-filled getaway, a source close to the rapper tells E! News. After arriving to their destination on Father's Day, June 20, the 44-year-old musician along with North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2—who he shares with estranged wife Kim Kardashian—relaxed at an artist's retreat on the ocean.
Beauty & Fashionwsgw.com

Kim Kardashian designing Team USA loungewear and undergarments

Every Olympics, fashion and sports collide as Ralph Lauren unveils its design for Team USA’s uniforms for the opening and closing ceremonies. Now, a new designer is also creating threads for the Team USA. Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and loungewear company, Skims, is partnering with Team USA for this year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
CelebritiesPosted by
thedrive

Yes, Kim Kardashian Really Covered a Lamborghini Urus With Furry Fabric

The car is completely covered in a thick layer of fuzzy fabric, inside and out. Just don't get it wet. Customizing cars is a pastime where one's imagination is the only limit. Matte finishes, color flip vinyl wraps, and lurid neon underglows have all been popular fads at one time or another. Of course, if you do something that makes absolutely no sense, you could be roundly mocked. Kim Kardashian's new ride might just fall into that latter category, with the entire vehicle covered in a fluffy white fabric.

Comments / 0

Community Policy