Kim Kardashian isn’t taking the blame for promoting unrealistic beauty standards
Fashion icon Kim Kardashian and the rest of the clan have been widely criticized in the past for promoting unrealistic beauty standards and body image. Even after being caught in Photoshop fails a number of times in the past, the reality TV star came forth to defend herself and her family, saying neither her, nor anyone in her family is responsible for setting unrealistic beauty standards and body ideals for women.www.womenzmag.com