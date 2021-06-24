Diesel fuel, household chemicals found but no explosives at Janesville home

JANESVILLE

Information about possible explosives led emergency responders to an east-side home late Wednesday, but no explosives were found.

Police had discovered vague comments online that referred to the making of a bomb, police Lt. Chad Pearson said, and chemicals were found in the home’s basement.

Experts from the Dane County bomb squad and a Wisconsin National Guard civil support team tested the materials and found none was explosive, although they were flammable, Pearson said.

Pearson could not go into details because of laws that forbid revealing medical information.

“From all pieces of information we have gathered, there is no threat to the community,” Pearson said.

Small quantities of diesel fuel and common household chemicals were found in the basement of the home in the 3400 block of Randolph Road, Deputy Fire Chief Bill Ruchti said.

One person was transported for medical evaluation, and a responsible party promised to dispose of the chemicals, Ruchti said.