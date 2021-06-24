Cancel
Fairchild Air Force Base, WA

Fairchild Air Force Base listed in $3.5 million maintenance fraud case

By SCOTT DAVIS
cheneyfreepress.com
 19 days ago

FAIRCHILD AFB — Fairchild Air Force Base is listed among the victims of a $3.5 million family housing scheme, the Justice Department announced on June 9. Two former managers from the Balfour Beatty Communities pleaded guilty to falsifying documents while providing maintenance services for on-base family housing between 2013 and 2016. Bonuses for exceeding service deadlines were claimed in writing, despite the work not being completed.

www.cheneyfreepress.com

