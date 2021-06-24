Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana County, PA

PITTSBURGH NATIVE EYEING REPUBLICAN NOMINATION TALKS JOBS, EDUCATION IN VISIT TO INDIANA

By Hometown4
wdadradio.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe candidates in the 2022 race for governor are hitting the campaign trail, with a Republican hopeful stopping in Indiana County today. Jason Richey, a Pittsburgh native seeking the Republican nomination in next year’s election, met with business leaders at Diamond Pharmacy this afternoon with an emphasis on strengthening not only the business structure across the state, but the population outlook as well.

www.wdadradio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Indiana State
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
County
Indiana County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Indiana County, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Republican#Diamond Pharmacy#Rggi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy