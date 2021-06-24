PITTSBURGH NATIVE EYEING REPUBLICAN NOMINATION TALKS JOBS, EDUCATION IN VISIT TO INDIANA
The candidates in the 2022 race for governor are hitting the campaign trail, with a Republican hopeful stopping in Indiana County today. Jason Richey, a Pittsburgh native seeking the Republican nomination in next year’s election, met with business leaders at Diamond Pharmacy this afternoon with an emphasis on strengthening not only the business structure across the state, but the population outlook as well.www.wdadradio.com