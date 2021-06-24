Edgenuity Announces Partnership with Virginia's Region VII Virtual Academy to Provide Virtual Learning Options for Students

Virtual learning over the past year and a half created multiple new challenges for teachers who, in many cases, have had to learn how to teach remotely without much time or training. This is especially true with regard to how teachers engage with their students. Teachers have attempted to rapidly change their curricula and teaching styles to better serve their students. But in retrospect, maybe it wasn’t the teacher or the student that has been the issue – the problem may lie in the technology they were provided as the pandemic escalated.