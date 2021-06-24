Hawaii Transportation Association talks logistics, hiring and bus windows

Considering COVID-19's revolutionizing effect on consumer buying habits, it's no surprise that e-commerce sales between the second quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2020 jumped from 10.8% to 16.1% of total national retail sales. For decades, e-commerce spending has shown about 1% growth each year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The significant leap from 2020, whether a new normal or a temporary, pandemic-inspired shift, is causing both shippers and logistics providers to quickly adjust to an ongoing tight capacity market.