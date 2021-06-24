The 13 Top Luxury Wedding Venues in the U.S.

Despite what some might realize, New Orleans isn't the only part of Louisiana that has wow-worthy wedding venues. Whether you're interested in a destination wedding or are planning to be near family and friends, Louisiana is filled with enchanting wedding venues across the state. And the best part is that engaged couples aren't confined to traditional country clubs or ballrooms. Instead, Louisiana is home to a range of unique event spaces that offer couples everything from outdoor ceremonies under magnolia trees to grand bashes at historic sites and rooftop terraces. From Cajun-inspired celebrations in the French Quarter to a contemporary visual and performing arts center in Lafayette, you and your partner have endless options when it comes time to plan your Louisiana wedding. But to help get you started, we did the heavy lifting and narrowed down some of the best venues that will have you swooning in the south. From the Big Easy to the bayou, these are 14 unforgettable Louisiana wedding venues worth of your big day.