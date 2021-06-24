White House Agrees to Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan

A bipartisan group of Senators has been working on a scaled back infrastructure proposal in an attempt to keep negotiations on the topic moving forward. The plan, according to the Senators, consists largely of details the bipartisan group has released in recent weeks as the senators tried to gain momentum for their proposal. It includes roughly the same amount of new spending, $579 billion, for a total of $974 billion over five years or $1.2 trillion over eight years.