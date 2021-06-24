Cancel
POTUS

White House Agrees to Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan

By Jessica Lombardo
A bipartisan group of Senators has been working on a scaled back infrastructure proposal in an attempt to keep negotiations on the topic moving forward. The plan, according to the Senators, consists largely of details the bipartisan group has released in recent weeks as the senators tried to gain momentum for their proposal. It includes roughly the same amount of new spending, $579 billion, for a total of $974 billion over five years or $1.2 trillion over eight years.

OEM Off-Highway magazine has been the resource for engineers and product development team members at mobile heavy-duty on- and off-road equipment manufacturers for over 30 years. Our in-depth reporting on trends, technology developments, engineering innovations and new product releases keep our readers informed of the latest information in a dynamic and rapidly changing global industry.

