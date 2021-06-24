A sneak peek at Fly Pie: drive-through pizza with entertainment
Fly Pie is about to take off. The new drive-through pizza concept, from “CSI” mastermind Anthony E. Zuiker and Scott Godino Jr., who owns Born And Raised restaurants/sports bars, will open at 11 a.m. Friday at 2580 St. Rose Parkway, at Coronado Center Parkway in Henderson. And despite the labor shortage that’s plaguing restaurants and other businesses in Southern Nevada and the rest of the country, it’s fully staffed with a cadre of 35 to 40.www.reviewjournal.com