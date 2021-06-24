Cancel
San Marcos, TX

San Marcos community unites to celebrate Juneteenth

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, June 19, members of the San Marcos community gathered for a Unity Walk from the MLK LBJ Crossroads memorial to Dunbar Park to celebrate Juneteenth. Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and is often a day to celebrate black culture. The celebration originated in Galveston, Texas, and has been observed annually on June 19 in various parts of the United States since 1865.

