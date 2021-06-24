Cancel
Faribault, MN

Jasinski-backed I-35 interchange study part of transportation bill heading to governor

By SUZANNE ROOK editor@apgsomn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an unusual birthday present, but Sen. John Jasinski will take it. Happily. Jasinski celebrated his birthday Thursday with passage of the $7.27 billion transportation finance and policy bill, which includes $500,000 for a study — a provision the Faribault Republican pushed for — that could help deliver a new interchange north of Faribault, The 67-0 Senate vote follows Wednesday’s approval in the House, and sends the legislation to the governor for his signature.

