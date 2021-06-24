Jasinski-backed I-35 interchange study part of transportation bill heading to governor
It’s an unusual birthday present, but Sen. John Jasinski will take it. Happily. Jasinski celebrated his birthday Thursday with passage of the $7.27 billion transportation finance and policy bill, which includes $500,000 for a study — a provision the Faribault Republican pushed for — that could help deliver a new interchange north of Faribault, The 67-0 Senate vote follows Wednesday’s approval in the House, and sends the legislation to the governor for his signature.www.southernminn.com