Person found shot near busy Buckhead shopping area
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating reports of a person being found shot in Buckhead near a busy shopping area on Thursday afternoon. 11Alive requested additional details after receiving reports of armed officers and ambulances at or near the Home Depot on Piedmont Road NE. Officer TaSheena Brown said a victim, a male, was reportedly "alert, conscious and breathing" after a shooting victim was found at The Peninsula at Buckhead apartments located a short distance away.www.11alive.com