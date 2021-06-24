Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Person found shot near busy Buckhead shopping area

Posted by 
11Alive
11Alive
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating reports of a person being found shot in Buckhead near a busy shopping area on Thursday afternoon. 11Alive requested additional details after receiving reports of armed officers and ambulances at or near the Home Depot on Piedmont Road NE. Officer TaSheena Brown said a victim, a male, was reportedly "alert, conscious and breathing" after a shooting victim was found at The Peninsula at Buckhead apartments located a short distance away.

www.11alive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Buckhead, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Atlanta Police Department#Domestic Violence#Shopping#The Home Depot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

Police: Rideshare driver carjacked by two men, one armed

ATLANTA — A rideshare driver told police his car was stolen at gunpoint by two men early Monday morning. It happened in an area off Northside Drive overnight near Blackland Road — a well-known expensive area of the city — just before 12:30 a.m. According to police, the driver was...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

No injuries after burglary at Northwest Atlanta home, APD says

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said there were no injuries after a burglary at a home at the 1200-block of Swims Valley Dr. NW Saturday morning. Officers said they met with the homeowner at 11:20 a.m. She said three high-end purses were stolen and the rear door looked like it had been tampered with, according to officials.
Decatur, GAPosted by
11Alive

Man shot outside metro Atlanta gas station, police say

DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was shot after an argument at a metro Atlanta gas station Saturday night. Police responded to the Chevron gas station at 2450 Candler Rd in Decatur. Officials said the man was shot after a dispute with another individual and he was taken...
Posted by
CNN

Person struck, killed by MARTA train in Midtown, police say

ATLANTA — A person was killed Sunday evening by a MARTA train in Midtown, MARTA officials confirmed. It happened along the southbound tracks between Lindbergh Station and Arts Center Station. MARTA officials said the person was struck around 8:20 p.m. As a result, a bus bridge is in effect between...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

Gunfire ensues after suspect steals car at gunpoint in Midtown

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating after an armed carjacking led to gunfire the heart of Midtown Atlanta early Friday morning. A release from Atlanta Police says officers responded to West Peachtree Street and 14th Street Northeast around 6:15 a.m. regarding a carjacking. That's in a heavily populated area nearby a...
Posted by
11Alive

Woman walking on interstate in Atlanta struck and killed

ATLANTA — A woman was struck and killed Friday morning while walking on the interstate, police said. The incident happened on the I-75/85 ramp to I-20 West in Downtown Atlanta, and forced the closure of both the northbound and southbound ramps for a number of hours. According to Atlanta Police,...
Oconee County, GAPosted by
11Alive

Reward in murder of Oconee County gas station worker up to $50,000

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A $50,000 reward is now on offer in the murder of a gas station worker in Oconee County, the sheriff's office announced on Friday. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that they were still seeking information in the case of the killing of 23-year-old Elijah Wood, a RaceTrac worker who was shot while working on the early morning of March 19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy