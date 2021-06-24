Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The pitch Chris Bassitt eliminated that allowed him to go seven innings; Mark Canha exits with injury

By Shayna Rubin
Daily Democrat
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Bassitt has been one of the most consistent pitchers in the American League this season, but that doesn’t mean the A’s right-hander is opposed to mixing things up. One pitch from his previous outing haunted Bassitt heading into his start Thursday against the Texas Rangers: a cutter that the Yankees’ Gary Sanchez hit for a home run in the A’s loss in the Bronx over the weekend. That pitch inspired Bassitt to make a significant change to his approach and helped produce a much different result in the A’s 5-1 win over the Rangers in Arlington.

www.dailydemocrat.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Kolby Allard
Person
Elvis Andrus
Person
Chad Pinder
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Jed Lowrie
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Sean Manaea
Person
Ramón Laureano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American League#The Texas Rangers#Yankees#Statcast#Era#Mri#Globe Life Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBLas Vegas Herald

Chris Bassitt extends hot streak as A's beat Rangers

Chris Bassitt ran his unbeaten streak to 15 starts by throwing seven shutout innings and Frank Schwindel survived a manager's challenge for his first career home run Wednesday night as the Oakland Athletics edged the visiting Texas Rangers 3-1. Bassitt (9-2), who hasn't lost since April 6, limited the Rangers...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

A's Mark Canha returning before All-Star break deemed unlikely

A’s manager Bob Melvin said Thursday it is “probably a stretch right now” that the team would be able to activate outfielder Mark Canha from the injured list before the All-Star Break. Canha was placed on the 10-day IL with a left hip strain last week. He received platelet-rich plasma...
MLBaustinnews.net

A's Chris Bassitt faces Rangers, seeks ninth straight win

Right-hander Chris Bassitt will look to strengthen his potential All-Star Game credentials when he pursues a ninth straight win Wednesday night as the Oakland Athletics host the Texas Rangers on the second night of a three-game series. Home runs dominated the series opener, with each team hittingthree in a 5-4...
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Dazzles for win No. 9

Bassitt (9-2) tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and a walk as well as seven strikeouts in a 3-1 victory over the Rangers on Wednesday. Bassitt was nearly unhittable in this one and wasn't challenged much outside of the sixth, when the Rangers had runners on the corners before Joey Gallo grounded out to end the inning. The 32-year-old is now tied for second in baseball with nine wins and tied for fourth with 11 quality starts. He owns a 3.04 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 109:27 K:BB over 106.2 innings but faces a stiff challenge next week in an expected start against the Astros in Houston.
MLBLas Vegas Herald

Chris Bassitt pitches A's to another win over Rangers

Chris Bassitt ran his unbeaten streak to 15 straight starts with seven innings of shutout ball and Frank Schwindel survived a manager's challenge for his first career home run Wednesday night as the Oakland Athletics edged the visiting Texas Rangers 3-1. Bassitt (9-2), who hasn't lost since April6, limited the...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

A's Stephen Piscotty (wrist) takes BP on field; Mark Canha (hip) receives PRP injection

One injured A’s outfielder inched closer to a return Wednesday while Oakland received positive news on another. Right fielder Stephen Piscotty, recovering from a left wrist sprain, took batting practice on the field before the A’s played the Rangers, his first time doing so since landing on the injured list June 19. Piscotty received a cortisone shot in his wrist last week.
MLBchatsports.com

Chris Bassitt has focus in right place for Oakland A’s

Jun 30, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) reacts after striking out a Texas Rangers batter during the sixth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports. The expectation is that Chris Bassitt will be one of the Oakland A’s representatives in the...
MLBAthletics Nation

A’s injuries: Mark Canha progress, Mitch Moreland out a while longer

The Oakland A’s offense is in a funk right now, but there’s hope on the horizon as one star hitter is nearing a return to action. Outfielder Mark Canha has resumed batting and baseball activities, and it’s not out of the question that he could be back from his hip injury before the end of the week, reports Matt Kawahara of the S.F. Chronicle. The previous word last week had been that Canha returning before next week’s All-Star break would be “probably a stretch,” so this newest update is even better than expected.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Mark Canha: Minor chance to return this weekend

Canha (hip) will run and play catch Tuesday and has a "slight chance" of being activated for this weekend's series against the Rangers, which begins Friday, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Manager Bob Melvin said last week the outfielder would likely be unavailable through next week's...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

A's lose series finale to Red Sox; offense not same without Mark Canha

For the most part, the A’s have figured out how to win despite a series of injuries. For example, they missed their best five-tool player, Ramon Laureano, for 17 games and went 12-5. There are other sample sizes. The A’s have had enough depth to overcome absences and win games...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

A's Mark Canha (hip) resumes baseball activities

HOUSTON — Outfielder Mark Canha has resumed baseball activities, but it remains unclear if he will return from the injured list before the All-Star break, A’s manager Bob Melvin said. Canha, on the IL since June 25 with a left hip strain, hit “a little bit” in the batting cage...
MLBAthletics Nation

Chris Bassitt named to 2021 All-Star team as late replacement

It took an extra week, but the Oakland A’s got a second All-Star representative after all. Pitcher Chris Bassitt was named to the 2021 American League All-Star team on Saturday, as one of several late replacements for players who are injured or will otherwise miss the game next week. Click here to see all 10 new additions, including four in the AL.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Mark Canha: Out through All-Star break

Canha (hip) won't be reinstated from the 10-day injured list until after the All-Star break, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Canha has been progressing well in his rehab recently, and manager Bob Melvin indicated earlier in the week that the right fielder had a slight chance to return this weekend. However, the Athletics will give the 32-year-old additional time to recover rather than rushing him back prior to the break. Assuming Canha remains on track in his recovery, he could be available for the first game after the break, which is July 16 against Cleveland.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chris Bassitt finally gets his due

Oakland A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt has been one of the great stories in baseball. Once a highly regarded prospect, his career had been derailed due to injuries and a lack of opportunity at the major league level. Finally healthy in 2019, and given a full time role in the rotation in 2020, Bassitt has broken out, becoming the ace of the A’s staff.
MLBaustinnews.net

A's All-Star Chris Bassitt looks to rebound vs. Rangers

Facing the Texas Rangers might help Oakland's Chris Bassitt bounce back from his worst start of the season -- and possibly make some personal history. Looking to match a career high with his 10th win, the recently named All-Star will try to continue his success against the Rangers and help the visiting Athletics take this final series Sunday before the All-Star break.
MLBToledo Blade

Genoa graduate Chris Bassitt named to 1st MLB All-Star Game roster

When Major League Baseball announced its annual All-Star game rosters, the absence of Genoa High School graduate and Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt was considered one of the biggest snubs of the event. On Saturday, he received his due. Bassitt was named as a replacement to the American League...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

A's hit four home runs, beat Rangers in 11 innings

ARLINGTON, Texas — Before their teams played Saturday, A’s first baseman Matt Olson and Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo put on a preview of what awaits in Monday’s Home Run Derby. The two All-Stars, who will compete in the derby, each hit a couple of practice rounds at Globe Life...

Comments / 0

Community Policy