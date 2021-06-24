Mountainsmith Releases Cona Backpack Series

It might be my favorite national park, banana slugs, huuuuuge trees etc. and I think even a "grand hotel" somewhere down south. Loved the Ozette trail which takes you along the coast, tidal pools where you can look down and see sea anemones, crabs etc. pay attention to the tides (!) and I think you have to check with the Indian reservation depending where you hike. but very cool. I was able to stay in Forks of Twilight fame but before the show, small, out of the way place at the time. I think we hiked up the Hoh river, and camped with a wilderness permit but not a whole lot of flat area there up in the mountains. It was raining (!) and I was using this pump that was supposed to purify water but seemed stuck, struggling with that in the rain by a small pool and trying not to slide into the pool. looked up and a fairly large black bear was about ten feet away from me on the other side of the pool getting a sip of water. Probably couldn't make me out a) it was raining, b) I was inside a poncho and might have been a weird looking bush. it raised its head a few times then wandered back into the trees.