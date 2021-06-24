Mountainsmith Releases Cona Backpack Series

Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) Join us on this exclusive women-only excursion into the wild - female hikers, female guides. These trips offer the spirit of adventure in an encouraging and supportive atmosphere. This weekend is designed for active women seeking to learn new outdoor skills, if you would like to try out backpacking, this program is for you. AMC's Outdoor Guides introduce backpacking skills such as backcountry travel considerations, Leave No Trace ©, map reading, and campsite cooking. The first night is spent at the Joe Dodge Lodge for trip orientation and gear review before setting out for a 2-day, 1-night trip backpack to an established backcountry site in the White Mountain National Forest. PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS: Learn backpacking skills: backcountry travel, LNT, navigation, backcountry cooking, and more. Free use of all group gear and equipment for backpacking Travel through beautiful remote terrain in the White Mountains.