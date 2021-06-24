Edgenuity Announces Partnership with Virginia's Region VII Virtual Academy to Provide Virtual Learning Options for Students

Reaching to the top of the unfinished doorway, with partially-built walls and beams around him, Ron Meinert pointed to the spot where a wooden plank had to be nailed in. "The way you guys have marked the line, it's gonna be really hard for you to fit this in here," Meinert, a nail gun at the ready, explained to two Virginia high school juniors. "I'm not gonna shoot it, I'm only gonna show you," he said, climbing a red and silver ladder.