‘Fighting gravity and a lot of weight’ Specialized tools used to keep search and rescue crews safe

In his twice-monthly ultralight column, Chris Meehan covers the people, gear, and trends of the lightweight backpacking world. You can do everything right: buy the correct gear, dehydrate your food, pare down your kit to exactly what you need. And yet, that ideal pack weight might still elude you in your quest for ultralight perfection. Thankfully, gone are the days of painstakingly recording your gear in a notebook or a spreadsheet program in an effort to shave weight. There are now a host of free, online tools that any ultralighter can use to achieve their goal.