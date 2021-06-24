“Rhythm and Resonance” Art Exhibit on June 29th in the Murfreesboro City Hall Rotunda

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The public is invited to the summer City Hall rotunda exhibit Rhythm and Resonance: Expressionism in Stereo featuring works by artists Dalia Garcia and Deb Wellborn. The exhibit runs from Tuesday, June 29 through Thursday, August 26, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. A reception for the artists during the Boro Art Crawl is scheduled for August 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the rotunda. Admission to both the reception and the exhibit is free.