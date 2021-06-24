Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

One city’s innovative approach to supporting worker-ownership

By Jaisal Noor
Real News Network
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the final installment of TRNN’s deep dive into how worker cooperatives are coping with the pandemic, Jaisal Noor explores how one city is helping to increase worker ownership of local businesses. Worker cooperatives are typically hampered by a lack of access to capital; however, in 2009, a coalition of local leaders and anchor institutions in Cleveland decided to change that. We talk to worker-owners at Evergreen Cooperatives about the challenges, benefits, and limitations of worker cooperatives.

therealnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evergreen Cooperatives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthInc.com

A 4-Step Approach To Reconnect With The Post-Pandemic Worker

With Covid-19 easing, managers should expect to find many of their employees with a considerably different mindset. Some workers are burned out after more than a year of unprecedented and often short-staffed assignments. Others are reluctant to come back to the office after working so long from home. Record numbers of workers decided they've had enough, and they quit their jobs this spring. More than 40 percent of all workers say they're thinking about leaving their jobs this year, too.
Congress & CourtsDaily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: Support Energy Innovation Act

Rep. Annie Kuster is one of 75 co-sponsors on an important climate bill to put the U.S. on a path to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, create affordable clean energy, put money in people's pockets and save lives. This bill, called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, uses...
Real EstatePLANetizen

Innovative Project Aims for Affordable Home Ownership

"Construction is underway on a market-rate housing development in Hartford’s North End, one of several long-awaited projects helping to stabilize one of the poorest sections of the city," reports Rebecca Lurye. The final phase of construction on the Brackett Knoll subdivision will add 14 income-restricted duplexes, according to Lurye, with...
Real Estateshelterforce.org

Editor’s Note: How Community Ownership Is Evolving

The pandemic has only accelerated what was already a quickly growing interest in community control of land and housing. In a world where corporate landlords insist on their rights to put people on the street during a raging pandemic—and too many judges agree—and housing operates ever more as someone else’s piggy bank rather than a place for people to live, it’s no surprise that the movement to pull homes and land out of the market and put them in control of the people who live in or around them has increasing momentum.
Durango, CODurango Herald

Hooray for city’s support of Animas View

Congratulations to the city for helping to underwrite the purchase of Animas View mobile home park. We have lived here for 40-plus years, and housing costs have consistently been beyond the reach of what the workforce can afford to pay. I honestly do not know how young families can afford to live here anymore, and they are the heart and soul of any community.
Chicago, ILWGNtv.com

City of Chicago announces plans to increase home ownership

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago is looking to cut crime by increasing home ownership, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled a new program Monday aimed at doing just that. The goal is to build affordable housing on thousands of vacant lots on the south and west sides, starting in North Lawndale.
ComputersYuma Daily Sun

Crane technologies support innovation, safety and security

A series of both new and long-term technology projects comprise Crane School District’s “Internet of Things” – physical devices with hardware components and software enabling internet connectivity for communication and exchange of data. Highlighted by the district’s director of information services Eddie Pallanes during a June 21 governing board meeting, the technologies build upon a district-wide commitment to innovation while ensuring safety, security and support for all.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Innovative patient-centered approach to bolster dementia carer support

Support for carers of people living with dementia will be bolstered under a new and innovative patient-centered approach led by Flinders Caring Futures Institute researchers. The Partnership in iSupport Program is designed to improve quality of life and health for informal carers and people living with dementia by equipping them with the skills and knowledge to cope with the disease.
WorldWorld Health Organization

World Zoonosis Day 6 July: Online learning supports governments to operationalize a One Health approach in countries

'One Health' is an approach in which multiple sectors communicate and work together to achieve better public health outcomes. The One Health approach is particularly relevant includes the control of zoonoses (diseases that can spread between animals and humans, such as avian flu, rabies and Rift Valley Fever). A One Health approach is key to the management of shared threats for future outbreaks and pandemics at the human-animal-environment interface.
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

Lear Theater ownership to be transferred to City of Reno

The dilapidated Lear Theater on Riverside Drive may soon be owned by the City of Reno. City Manager Doug Thornley told This Is Reno the city is in negotiations with Artown to transfer ownership. “Artown has not been able to preserve the Lear, but rather than have it be demolished...
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Innovative digital platform Route Exchange to support Breeze Airways’ expansion to additional underserved cities

Utah-based Breeze Airways will leverage Routes’ community platform, Route Exchange, to identify new airport partnerships in the Americas, the Caribbean, and Western Europe. The airline, which is the latest venture set up by JetBlue Airways and Azul founder David Neeleman, has issued a ‘Request for Proposal’ that seeks to service underserved markets from the United States within the range of the A220-300.
Los Angeles, CAcitywatchla.com

How Albert Einstein Guides City Hall’s Approach to the Housing Crisis

But these “solutions” have already led to higher housing costs, worsening traffic congestion, and more homelessness, based on a widely repeated but totally bogus myth: The housing crisis results from a lack of supply, so City Halls should deregulate municipal zoning laws to alllow private developers to build more housing, a fix that would solve the housing crisis.
Agriculturemidwestfarmreport.com

USDA Supports Dairy Innovation

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association is applauding the USDA’s announcement of $20.2 million in support for Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives. The move was championed by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, in the 2018 Farm Bill and in a federal spending package approved last December. WCMA and the Center for Dairy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy