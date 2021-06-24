One city’s innovative approach to supporting worker-ownership

The pandemic has only accelerated what was already a quickly growing interest in community control of land and housing. In a world where corporate landlords insist on their rights to put people on the street during a raging pandemic—and too many judges agree—and housing operates ever more as someone else’s piggy bank rather than a place for people to live, it’s no surprise that the movement to pull homes and land out of the market and put them in control of the people who live in or around them has increasing momentum.