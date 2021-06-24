One city’s innovative approach to supporting worker-ownership
In the final installment of TRNN’s deep dive into how worker cooperatives are coping with the pandemic, Jaisal Noor explores how one city is helping to increase worker ownership of local businesses. Worker cooperatives are typically hampered by a lack of access to capital; however, in 2009, a coalition of local leaders and anchor institutions in Cleveland decided to change that. We talk to worker-owners at Evergreen Cooperatives about the challenges, benefits, and limitations of worker cooperatives.therealnews.com