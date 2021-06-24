Florida couple who appeared in 'QAnon' documentary charged in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — An Ocala, Florida, couple was arrested Thursday for their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, federal investigators said. Jamie Buteau, 48, and his wife Jennifer, 44, were both charged with four counts related to unlawful entry and conduct inside the Capitol, with Jamie facing an additional four charges alleging assault against law enforcement. In a criminal complaint, the Justice Department says Jamie threw a chair at two Capitol police officers, striking one of them.www.wusa9.com