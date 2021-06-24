Florida couple who appeared in 'QAnon' documentary charged in Capitol riot

BOWIE, Md. — After administering nearly 340,000 inoculations, one of Maryland's largest mass COVID vaccination sites is set to end operations Saturday. At its peak this year, the Six Flags America site was vaccinating nearly 5,000 residents per day, with Marylanders sometimes waiting in miles-long car lines for appointments. But with more than 75% of the state's population having received at least a first dose of a vaccine, according to CDC data, Gov. Larry Hogan's administration has decided to begin phasing-out state-run vaccination sites, as stated in a press release.