Florida State

Florida couple who appeared in 'QAnon' documentary charged in Capitol riot

Posted by 
WUSA9
WUSA9
 17 days ago
WASHINGTON — An Ocala, Florida, couple was arrested Thursday for their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, federal investigators said. Jamie Buteau, 48, and his wife Jennifer, 44, were both charged with four counts related to unlawful entry and conduct inside the Capitol, with Jamie facing an additional four charges alleging assault against law enforcement. In a criminal complaint, the Justice Department says Jamie threw a chair at two Capitol police officers, striking one of them.

Oxon Hill, MDPosted by
WUSA9

July 11 designated as Relisha Rudd Awareness Day in DC

The then 8-year-old girl went missing seven years ago on March 1, 2014, but wasn’t reported missing until 18 days later on March 19, 2014. Relisha disappeared from a homeless shelter her family was staying at in Northeast D.C. The young girl was last seen on surveillance video at a...
Surfside, FLPosted by
WUSA9

Body of GWU student found at Surfside condo collapse, officials say

SURFSIDE, Fla. — The body of Deborah Berezdivin has been found at the Surfside condo collapse site, according to Miami-Dade Police. Berezdivin transferred to George Washington University in the fall of 2020, according to a GWU spokeswoman. The 21-year-old was identified with seven other people in the Twitter post from...
Virginia StatePosted by
WUSA9

Former college football player from Virginia shot, killed in DC

WASHINGTON — Family, friends, and coaches are mourning the loss of a 24-year-old college football player who was shot to death in D.C., becoming the city's 99th homicide. D.C. Police said they found Muntsier Sharfi dead from gunshot wounds Thursday night on the 3300 block of Southern Ave, Southeast. The department said he was actually shot a few blocks away on the 3300 block of Erie Street, Southeast.
Washington, DCPosted by
WUSA9

Body cam video shows men beat, drag officer into savage mob

WASHINGTON — Men beat Capitol Police officers with their own batons before dragging a DC Police officer into a violent mob in new body camera video released from the ongoing January 6 investigation. The videos were entered into evidence against two men, Jack Wade Whitton of Georgia and Jeffrey Sabol...
Washington, DCPosted by
WUSA9

Bodycam video shows man stealing badge, radio from Officer Fanone during Capitol riot melee

WASHINGTON — New video released by the Justice Department Tuesday shows rioters assaulting and stealing from police during the Capitol riot on January 6. Thomas Sibick, 35, of Buffalo, New York and Bruno Cua, 18, of Milton, Georgia, have both been indicted on several charges, including assaulting federal officers. Mobile and security camera footage allegedly shows both defendants aggressively confronting Capitol and D.C. police, with one body camera recording allegedly showing Sibick robbing the badge and radio of injured DC Police Officer Mike Fanone.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WUSA9

Pennsylvania man charged Capitol police with stun gun, DOJ says

WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania man attempted to use a stun gun on officers before assaulting them and an Associated Press photographer during the Capitol riot, according to new charging documents filed in federal court Wednesday. Alan William Byerly, of Pennsylvania, was arrested Wednesday on five counts, including assault on a...
Bowie, MDPosted by
WUSA9

Six Flags mass vaccination site to close Saturday

BOWIE, Md. — After administering nearly 340,000 inoculations, one of Maryland's largest mass COVID vaccination sites is set to end operations Saturday. At its peak this year, the Six Flags America site was vaccinating nearly 5,000 residents per day, with Marylanders sometimes waiting in miles-long car lines for appointments. But with more than 75% of the state's population having received at least a first dose of a vaccine, according to CDC data, Gov. Larry Hogan's administration has decided to begin phasing-out state-run vaccination sites, as stated in a press release.

