Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Owner of 5 Pepe’s restaurants in Chicago area sentenced to 15 months for tax fraud

By WGN Web Desk
Posted by 
WGN TV
WGN TV
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — An owner of five Chicago area Pepe’s Mexican restaurants is headed to federal prison for tax fraud. Juan Hurtado, who owns in locations spanning Chicago, Tinley Park, Hickory Hills, Matteson, and Chicago Heights, pleaded guilty to filing false tax returns back in March. According to the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Hurtado under-reported nearly $2.5 million in sales.

wgntv.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago Heights, IL
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Hickory Hills, IL
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
City
Tinley Park, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Tax Fraud#Mexican Restaurants#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Cook County, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Cook County criminal courthouse working through case backlog

CHICAGO — The Cook County criminal courthouse never shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic, but there were significant restrictions that have led to a backlog of cases. The 16 months created a backlog for judges, prosecutors, and defense attorneys at 26th and California. The pandemic closed down most of this building...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Overnight shootings across Chicago leave at least 3 people injured

CHICAGO — Overnight shootings across the city of Chicago left at least three people injured, according to police. A 25-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood, according to police. Police said the man was a passenger in a SUV in the 3100 block of South California Avenue at approximately 12:10 a.m. when an unknown perpetrator opened fire from another vehicle. The driver of the SUV struck two other vehicles before fleeing the scene on foot. The 25-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the back and right leg. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

4 children among 7 hospitalized in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash

CHICAGO – Four children were among seven people hospitalized Sunday following a two-vehicle crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. First responders were called about 6:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, just south of North Avenue in Lincoln Park. According to Chicago fire, four children were...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

‘Sundays on State’ returns for first time in 2021

CHICAGO — ‘Sundays on State’ has returned to Chicago for the first time in 2021, with this weekend’s event beginning at 11 a.m. The event creates a block party atmosphere on one of Chicago’s most iconic streets, closing traffic from Lake Street to Madison Street while filling the area with arts, culture, food and attractions.
Illinois StatePosted by
WGN TV

Illinois teen survives after being sucked into culvert

MARISSA, Ill. – A 13-year-old St. Clair County, Illinois boy miraculously survived being sucked into a culvert during heavy flooding in the area. On Saturday, 12-year-old Aaeleya Carter of St. Louis was swept away in a storm drain earlier that morning and later found dead by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. That same day, Sebastian Calderon experienced that same horror in Marissa, Illinois, but he lived to tell his story.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

1 killed, 2 injured in South Lawndale shooting

CHICAGO — Three people were injured in a shooting in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood near the Cook County Department of Corrections, according to fire officials. Chicago fire officials said three people were shot near the 2700 block of South California Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. Police said a 31-year-old...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

3 shot, 1 dead in Lower West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man was shot to death and two others were injured in a shooting in the city’s Lower West Side neighborhood Saturday evening, according to police. Police said the three people were on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of South Paulina Street at approximately 6:03 p.m. when an unknown perpetrator opened fire towards the group.
Florida StatePosted by
WGN TV

Mayor: 90 deaths confirmed in Florida condominium collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are making progress in identifying the victims of the deadly building collapse in Florida last month. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Sunday that 90 deaths have now been confirmed. Among them are 71 bodies that have been identified. Their next of kin has been notified....
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

40-year-old man injured in Loop shooting

CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Loop Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was standing in an alley in the 400 block of South Wabash Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. when an unknown man shot him once in the left leg.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Child among 9 injured in crash on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO — A young child was among nine people injured in a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway Sunday morning, according to fire officials. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the outbound lanes of the expressway near Keeler Avenue just after 3 a.m. The victims were transported to two different area hospitals,...
Cook County, ILPosted by
WGN TV

3 shot, 2 killed in 2 separate South Side shootings

CHICAGO — Three people were shot and two people were killed in two separate shootings on the city’s South Side Friday night, according to police. Police said a 47-year-old man was killed and a 34-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in the 11800 block of South State Street just before 5:20 p.m.
Illinois StatePosted by
WGN TV

Officials: 3 of 4 inmates caught after Illinois jail escape

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (AP) — Three of four inmates who escaped from a county jail in western Illinois have been captured, officials said. Jesse Davis, 35, Cody Villalobos, 26, and Eugene Roets, 23, were taken into custody on Thursday following Wednesday’s escape, authorities said. People were asked to call 911 if they saw Zachary Hart, 36.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Woman, 36, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO — A 36-year-old woman was shot in the South Side’s Englewood neighborhood. Chicago police said the woman was inside her car on the 5500 block of South Princeton Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when she was shot multiple times in the arm. She was taken to the University of...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

As Chicago regains tourism spotlight, hotels hope for occupancy boost

CHICAGO – Chicago is regaining its tourism spotlight following a pandemic-induced absence. This weekend, McCormick Place will welcome 8,000 girls and their families for the Nike Tournament of Champions, the venue’s first big event since the pandemic. As a result, locals will see more tourists downtown and restaurants and hotels are gearing up.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Target ends talks to take over vacant Macy’s at Water Tower Place

CHICAGO — A Target will not be moving into Water Tower Place on the Magnificent Mile after all. Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward) told the Chicago-Tribune he believes negative publicity was a factor. Hopkins told the Chicago-Tribune that talks with the mall’s ownership, Brookfield Properties, ended although no specific details...

Comments / 22

Community Policy