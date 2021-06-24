Owner of 5 Pepe’s restaurants in Chicago area sentenced to 15 months for tax fraud

CHICAGO — Overnight shootings across the city of Chicago left at least three people injured, according to police. A 25-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood, according to police. Police said the man was a passenger in a SUV in the 3100 block of South California Avenue at approximately 12:10 a.m. when an unknown perpetrator opened fire from another vehicle. The driver of the SUV struck two other vehicles before fleeing the scene on foot. The 25-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the back and right leg. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.