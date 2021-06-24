Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocala, FL

Ocala man arrested after allegedly choking, threatening to ‘end’ woman’s life

By Sade Teel
ocala-news.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Ocala man was charged with domestic battery after a victim claimed he choked her and elbowed her in the face when she came home from dinner with friends. On June 15, the victim says 38-year-old Gregory Scoville elbowed her in the face and strangled her at her home. The victim says she came home from dinner with her friends when she saw her home destroyed. The victim claims she was standing behind Scoville when he elbowed her in the face, according to the sheriff’s report.

www.ocala-news.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Domestic Battery#Marion County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO Director-General...

Comments / 2

Community Policy