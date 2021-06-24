Ocala man arrested after allegedly choking, threatening to ‘end’ woman’s life

An Ocala man was charged with domestic battery after a victim claimed he choked her and elbowed her in the face when she came home from dinner with friends. On June 15, the victim says 38-year-old Gregory Scoville elbowed her in the face and strangled her at her home. The victim says she came home from dinner with her friends when she saw her home destroyed. The victim claims she was standing behind Scoville when he elbowed her in the face, according to the sheriff’s report.