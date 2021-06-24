▶️ Rally racers hit the backcountry to clean up and have fun at Gambler 500

With this recent rain I realized that there are both good and bad features with my running shoes. The good features are the tread on the sole of the shoe. It has many grooves, flexible cuts, and deep protruding rubber areas for good traction on wet and slippery roads. The small cuts help with the flexibility of the shoe for comfort. The top part of the shoe is nylon and soft that also helps with the comfort of the shoe. The bad features are the tread on the sole of the shoe. It has many grooves, flexible cuts, and deep protruding rubber areas for good traction on wet and slippery roads. Those features also have a strong tendency to pick up a lot of mud on the road from the rain. With all the mud in those grooves any attempt to not track footprints on the floor is almost always a failure. The location of a chair, bench, or a medium height porch edge, is necessary for any outdoor work on removing the mud.