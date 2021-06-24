Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

▶️ Rally racers hit the backcountry to clean up and have fun at Gambler 500

By Allen Schauffler
centraloregondaily.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s 500 miles on the back roads of Oregon and it’s dubbed the “World’s Largest Trail Cleanup.”. Thousands of teams picking up trash and trying to keep junky cars running in the middle of nowhere. The Gambler 500 happens this weekend and I’m on a team as a driver, navigator,...

centraloregondaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gambler 500
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Cars
News Break
Sports
Related
ShoppingThrillist

Load Up on Outdoor Gear for the 4th With Backcountry's Huge Weekend Sale

Although the top two places to post up on the Fourth always seem to be the beach or a backyard BBQ, there's no doubt you'll find campgrounds across the U.S. filled up with weekend warriors looking to log a little outdoor time. If you find yourself in that group, you'll definitely want to check out Backcountry's gigantic 4th of July sale, where you can score savings of up to 50% on gear, apparel (both men's and women's), and accessories. Plus, you'll get said gear, apparel, and accessories before the 4th when you punch in the code FREE2DAY at checkout.
Motorsportsseehafernews.com

Local and Area Racers Pick up Wins at WIR

Local drivers again experienced some racing success at Wisconsin International Raceway in Kaukauna. Travis Rodewald of Manitowoc captured the Late Model Feature Race at W-I-R, holding off challenger Brian Henry of Omro. Rodewald first took the lead on lap-6 and overcame a caution flag when another driver, Appleton’s Bryan Monday,...
FitnessSan Marcos Daily Record

Keeping running shoes clean and dry after jogging in the rain

With this recent rain I realized that there are both good and bad features with my running shoes. The good features are the tread on the sole of the shoe. It has many grooves, flexible cuts, and deep protruding rubber areas for good traction on wet and slippery roads. The small cuts help with the flexibility of the shoe for comfort. The top part of the shoe is nylon and soft that also helps with the comfort of the shoe. The bad features are the tread on the sole of the shoe. It has many grooves, flexible cuts, and deep protruding rubber areas for good traction on wet and slippery roads. Those features also have a strong tendency to pick up a lot of mud on the road from the rain. With all the mud in those grooves any attempt to not track footprints on the floor is almost always a failure. The location of a chair, bench, or a medium height porch edge, is necessary for any outdoor work on removing the mud.
Hobbiesnorthernvirginiamag.com

5 ways to have fun in the water

Need a respite from the stickiness of a NoVA summer? (And just for the record: It’s the heat and the humidity.) Even if you don’t own a sailboat to cruise the Chesapeake or a lake house where the dock is lined with Jet Skis, here’s how to splash, paddle, and otherwise get onto the water.
Ohio StateOnlyInYourState

Hike Ohio’s Lake Erie Coast Along The Eagle View, Shoreline, Bluff, And Lakeview Loop Trail

Access to the beautiful Lake Erie is one of the best parts of living in Ohio. Today’s feature destination will allow you to meader along the shore of this famous landmark on a truly unforgettable adventure. You’ll find that this 2.7-mile trail is well-maintained, peaceful, and filled with gorgeous scenery at every turn. Ready to learn more about this beautiful hike?
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Grizzly Bear Bolts Towards Bear-watching Group

Grizzly bears are fast. Very fast. Just look at this large bear patrolling his favorite watering hole in Katmai National Park and Preserve. He's placidly padding around one minute, and a split second later he's charging along the water towards the person holding the camera at twenty miles an hour. Just looking at the footage is enough to raise the hair on your neck.
LifestyleThousand Oaks Acorn

Setting up for fun

TALL ORDER—Crews from Maricopa, Arizona-based Kastl Amusements erect a gondola ride Wednesday at Conejo Creek Park South ahead of the start of Conejo Valley Days 2021, which runs from today until July 18 with a few days off in between. For more details, go here.
Lifestylekiss951.com

North Carolina Man Reels In Huge, Record Setting Blue Catfish

Stories like this one make me want stay on a boat or dock, and out of the water; a North Carolina man reeled in a record-setting blue catfish this past weekend. Friends Rocky Baker and HIS FRIEND, Justin Clifton were fishing on the Roanoke River when they hit gold. The two friends were not searching for the largest fish, but rather had plans to fish all night when they came across it.
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Where to Work on Your Electronic Golf Game in the Hudson Valley

Have you been stuck a bit on your golf game and looking to get your score down a few strokes? I am a struggling golfer-wanna be. I stink. I have tried a few tutorials and I have been to the driving range multiple times and I am still not good enough to enter a tournament or to challenge Tiger Woods, even when he is injured.

Comments / 0

Community Policy