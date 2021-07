DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Fireworks may be a festive way to celebrate the fourth of July, but the holiday can be frightening for your pets due to the sudden loud noises. “It starts early and it goes well off into the night for a lot of them. We see a lot of our pets sometimes it’s mild they get a lil anxious and sometimes if we can hold them we can comfort them and they’ll be fine,” Dr. Brad Harris said. “The other extreme is the pets become overly anxious they can be a little frantic and even sometimes destructive.”