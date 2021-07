PRYOR, Okla. — 73 year old Carl Eslinger of Locust Grove was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a plane crash in Pryor just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Eslinger was flying his single-prop engine plane when he lost control of the aircraft and overcorrected at Mid-America Industrial Airport. Their initial report shows the plan landed on its top in two pieces with Eslinger pinned for about 30 minutes before firefighters were able to cut him out of his seat belt.