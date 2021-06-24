Cancel
Brooksville, FL

Innovation Collective Focuses on New Tech for 55+

hernandosun.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInnovation Collective (IC) is a national company focused on community and economic development in Hernando County through a partnership with Let’s Grow Hernando. Let’s Grow Hernando is founded by local business owners Wayne and Cyndi Johnson, formerly of Accuform. The Innovation Collective has hired a full time local resident, Sam Eshelman, who is the community lead. Through roughly 70 events per year, IC provides a culture of connection, learning, and clear paths to starting and growing companies. The IC will also be offering shared workspaces, private offices, scheduled conference room access, a private business lounge, and community spaces inside the Jennings Building in Downtown Brooksville. Their goal is that within 9-12 months, the renovations of the historic Jennings Building will be complete and ready for participants at the physical location.

www.hernandosun.com
