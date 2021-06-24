Cancel
Blood Center Puts Out Call For Donations As Supplies Run Low

By WMAY Newsroom
wmay.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith more people traveling as the pandemic winds down, fewer people are taking time to donate blood — and that’s leading to serious shortages in the local supply. ImpactLife (formerly the Central Illinois Community Blood Center) says supplies are running low across all blood types. The agency wants to have at least a three-day supply of blood on hand to respond to traumas and surgeries, but says right now it’s down to roughly a one-day supply in each blood type.

