Transformational Tablet Protectors

By Michael Hemsworth
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Logitech Combo Touch iPad keyboard tablet case is a transforming protector for the Apple-branded device that will offer users the ability to keep it ready for use throughout the day. The tablet case works by being paired with either the iPad Pro and iPad Air, depending on the generation, and will transform it into a laptop-like device that's perfect for use anywhere. The case can be used in one of four modes to suit specific needs including Type Mode, View Mode, Sketch Mode and Read Mode.

